LINCOLN -- Class D's top-ranked Plainview downed Fremont Bergan 54-20 on Friday afternoon in a wrestling dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Eli Simonson of the Knights pinned Julio Tellez in 1:22 in the 285-pound division. Koa McIntyre won an 18-2 technical fall (4:00) over Bode Wortman at 170. Peyton Cone of the Knights won by forfeit at 220.

Bergan's other victory came at 126 as Caden Arps beat Scout Ashburn 9-3.

The Knights compete Saturday at the Wahoo Invitational. 

