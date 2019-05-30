Riley Lindberg is ending his prep basketball career on a high note.
The 2019 Fremont Bergan graduate helped the Knights to a runner-up finish in the Class D-1 state tournament in March. On Saturday night, he will compete for the Dark Team in the annual Warrior Classic at the Wikert Event Center.
“It is a great way to end it with playing in the state championship game and then the Warrior Classic,” said Lindberg, who will play football this fall for Morningside. “The Classic is a good way for all of us to show the progress we’ve made in the past four years as players.”
The Darks are coached by Jon Baehr of North Bend and Chris Whitwer of Blair while the Whites are coached by Luke Olson of Bennington and Zach Rosenboom of Oakland-Craig.
“It is an honor to play in this,” Lindberg said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I’d get selected for it because there are all these good basketball players in the area. A lot of my teammates are guys I either played against or are old friends and I know how they like to play. It is a good group to be around.”
Jake Heineman of Fremont High School likes the talent on his White squad.
“A lot of these guys I’d rather be on the same team with than playing against,” he said. “Grant (Frickenstein) and I have been playing together since we were young. I played with Winston Cook on a Bison team a few years ago.”
Frickenstein of Bergan and Cook of Wahoo High were both Fremont Tribune All-Area picks. Another All-Area choice on the Whites is Dre Vance of Bergan.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good team,” Heineman said. “We have a lot of good athletes and shooters.”
The Darks have All-Area performers Tanner Wietfeld and John Emanuel of North Bend.
“In talking with Dre, they (the Whites) don’t have as much height as we do, but I think the game is pretty even,” Lindberg said. “I think it will be evenly matched and a fun game for the fans to watch.”
The Classic uses a 24-second shot clock, which is something the players didn’t have to worry about in high school.
“It will be new and interesting for all of us,” Heineman said. “I’ve never played with it before, but it should speed the game up. We tried to slow it down at Fremont, so speeding it up will be a completely different game for me.”
Lindberg said it will be strange not having Vance and Frickenstein on the same team with him.
“It is kind of a weird feeling, but it is a good thing, too,” he said “I get to play with some new people and you know a little bit of what your old teammates will do. It should make the game more fun.”
Heineman had a hectic senior year at FHS. He was an All-Area pick in football, was a starter in basketball and played on Coach Sean Murphy’s soccer team.
The Classic will mark his final competitive game. After contemplating playing football in college, he has decided to go to the University of Nebraska at Omaha to study business administration.
“I’m excited for the game, but at the same time I’m a little sad that this is my last competitive game,” Heineman said. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”
Lindberg plans on lifting weights and running this summer to prepare for fall camp with the Mustangs. He reports Aug. 5.
“I want to do well in the classroom first,” he said. “That will help me contribute on the football field. Playing on Saturdays has been a dream of mine ever since I was little. That is one goal that I’ve accomplished and hopefully I’ll move on from there.”