18 3-pointers help Fremont girls beat Omaha Burke
18 3-pointers help Fremont girls beat Omaha Burke

Fremont High hit 18 3-pointers and the Tiger went on to beat Omaha Burke 78-51 Saturday in Fremont.

Taylor McCabe hit seven of Fremont's 3s. The sophomore ended with a game-high 28 points.

Senior Sydney Golladay drained four threes and ended with 16 points. Sophomore Sarah Shepard and junior Charli Earth each made three 3s and both finished with 11 points. Emmalee Sheppard also had a 3.

Lexie Glosser and Earth led with six rebounds apiece and Golladay dished out eight assists.

Burke junior Aanaya Harris led the Bulldogs with 20 points while seniors Alexys Goodwin and Nyamiri Blair ended with 11 points apiece.

Fremont (17-6) plays next at Lincoln Northeast at 5:30 Thursday and at Lincoln North Star at 5:45 Friday. 

FREMONT 78, OMAHA BURKE 51

Fremont2516 15 22 --78
Omaha Burke 10 20 11 10 --51 

Fremont--S. Golladay 16, Karley Golladay 1, McCabe 28, Sheppard 3, Glosser 4, Bella Keaton 2, Shepard 11, Earth 11, Macy Bryant 2,

Omaha Burke--Winkelbauer 2, Ingram 2, Harris 20, Mejia 1, Goodwin 11, Schneidewind 4, Blair 11.

