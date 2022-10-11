Prauner, Kumm claim Bergan's first state medals since 2018

What a difference a year can make.

Last fall, the Bergan girls golf team was just looking forward to an extra two days of golf after qualifying for the Class C state tournament for the first time as a team.

This year, the Knights, sporting matching Flamingo shirts, are coming home with some hardware.

Junior Olivia Prauner and senior Jocelyn Kumm both secured individual medals, helping Bergan finish fourth in the team standings.

"I am just so thrilled and proud of the girls with how they competed," said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman. "To finish tied for fourth is just a phenomenal effort."

Prauner carded a +16, 88, on the second day of the tournament, shaving two strokes from her score Monday.

Her round Tuesday was highlighted by a chip in birdie on the 12th hole.

The junior finished at +34, 178, for the tournament in sole possession of 10th place.

"She was really methodical around the course today," Murman said.

Kumm, on her birthday, carded a +23, 95, in her final high school round to sit at +35, 179, for the tournament.

"She didn't have her best stuff today, but man, she stuck it out and really battled her way around the course," Murman said.

The senior's opening round 84, a personal best, kept her in medal contention despite struggles Tuesday.

It's the first state medal for both Prauner and Kumm, who finished T69th and T39th, respectively, last year.

The duo are the first Bergan medalists since 2018 - Lily Bojanski, tied for 14th.

As a team, Bergan shot 392 on the second day, finishing the tournament at +197, 773, tying with Adams Central for fourth place and 24 shots back of third place finisher Columbus Scotus.

With a nearly identical squad, the Knights were 138 strokes better over the two-day tournament and moved up from 10 places from 2021.

Senior Olivia Fedde finished in a tie for 56th place, shaving five strokes off her first round score for a 101 Tuesday, finishing at +63, 207.

Freshman Avery Ridder notched a 60th place finish in her first state tournament, ending the tournament at +67, 211, after a 108 in the second round.

Sophomore Ellie Sendgraff was two placements back of Ridder in 62nd with a tournament score of +72, 216.

Broken Bow won the team title for a third-straight year finishing at +112, 688.

Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove ran away with the individual championship shooting rounds of 70 and 73 to finish -1 for the tournament, 13 strokes clear of runner-up Cameryn Johnson of Broken Bow at +12, 156.