Prauner, Kumm medal for Bergan golf

The Bergan girls golf team had a pair of players finish in the top ten at the Lake View Girls Golf Invite Thursday at Quail Run Golf Course.

Olivia Prauner turned in a career best 92 to finish ninth for the Knights.

“She had the best golf day of her life so far,” said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman. “Going into the day, she was riding the confidence of playing well at Quail Run earlier this summer and it really paid off.”

Jocelyn Kumm finished two strokes back of her teammate with a 94, good for tenth.

“Jocelyn battled the putter today but her bad days are becoming better scores and that says a lot,” Murman said.

Olivia Fedde added a 104 and Elle Sendgrafff rounded out the team score with a 126. Avery Ridder shot 130 as well.

Bergan shot 416 as a group to take fifth.

Columbus Scotus took home both the team title with a 371 and the individual medalist honor as Cecilia Arndt shot a 74 and won the playoff with Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove.