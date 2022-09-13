 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prauner wins home dual for Bergan

FRE_101221_Bergan GG_p2.jpg

Bergan's Olivia Prauner watches her putt during the Class C state tournament Monday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Olivia Prauner gave herself a birthday present Tuesday afternoon. 

Prauner shot a 49 on her birthday at Bergan's home dual with Cedar Bluffs at Fremont Golf Club to take home the medalist spot by a stroke.

She edged out teammate Jocelyn Kumm, who finished runner-up, 49-50 to take the top spot. 

Olivia Fedde shot a 56 to finished third followed by Avery Ridder with a 63 and Ellie Sendgraff carding a 64. 

Cedar Bluffs only had two golfers available Tuesday with Summer Sukstorf carding a 64 and Morgan Barnhart shooting a 78.

"It always seems challenging for us to go back to back days but it is good for us to get back into mentally," said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman. "We certainly have some work to do around the greens but we are progressing."

On Monday, Bergan took part in the Blair Invitational, shooting 416 as a group.

Kumm led the Knights with a 95 to finish in 19th place. Fedde followed in 27th place, carding a 101 while Prauner shot a 106 to take 39th. 

Sendgraff rounded out the team score with a 114 and Ridder entered the clubhouse with a 116. 

Bergan will get another go around at Fremont Golf Club next Tuesday, playing in the Arlington Invitational. 

