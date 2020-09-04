Prep Round-up 9/3

Fremont softball split its doubleheader with Lincoln East Thursday night at Schilke Field, blanking the Spartans 4-0 in the first game before falling 11-6 in the second game.
Fremont 4, East 0Sophomore Ella Cooper twirled a shutout to produce the Lady Tigers’ seventh win of the year, striking out ten and scattering six hits while walking one.
“Ella was brilliant in the circle and I was extremely pleased with the play of our entire defense,” coach Michael Sleicher said. “ It was a great compliment to the timely hitting we were able to put together in the last 2 innings.”
Fremont was held scoreless until the fifth inning when Kylie Phillips came through with a two-run single to right field.
Cooper helped her own cause in the sixth, sending a two-run shot over the centerfield fence after Anna Chapman reached on a single.
Lincoln East 11, Fremont 6After being blanked by Cooper in game one, East had an answer for Fremont’s sophomore pitcher, scoring five runs off her in the first three innings.
A two-run home run in the first and a trio of runs in the second gave the Spartans an early 5-0 cushion.
East extended its lead with a pair of runs in the third and a run in the fifth off reliever Hadeley Dowty, who tossed the final 4 1/3 innings.
Fremont avoided a shutout of their own with another two-run homer by Cooper in the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Tigers closed the game to three with three runs in the bottom of the sixth before East answered with three runs of its own in the top of the seventh.
Phillips blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to finish off Fremont’s scoring.
Fremont (7-5) will take part in the Norfolk Tourney on Saturday, facing Omaha Marian and Norfolk.
The Fremont reserve squad lost 9-1 Thursday.
McKenna McGee and Kyra Schleis combined for six strikeouts while Baylie Anderson, Ayla Matheny and Jocelyn Limbach each had hit for the Tigers.
The Lady Tigers junior varsity lost 11-8.
Bergan volleyball
drops two matchesThe Fremont Bergan volleyball team lost both pool play matches in the Jean Groth Memorial Tournament Thursday, losing 2-1 (25-22, 14-25, 23-25) to North Bend Central and 2-1 (25-21, 16-25, 21-25) to Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“We learned a lot tonight about our young team,” coach Sue Wewel said. “We have a lot to work on but I feel we are learning how to handle tight, stressful situations.”
Kaitlyn Mlnarik combined for 14 kills on the night—eight against NBC and six against GACC—while Lauren Baker added 13 total kills—eight against GACC and five against NBC.
Summer Bojanski added four aces in the North Bend Central clash.
In the third match of the night, North Bend beat GACC 2-0 (25-10, 25-22) and advanced to Saturday’s Northeast Nebraska Classic gold division.
Arlington defeats CassArlington beat Cass (Louisville/Conestoga) 12-4 Thursday night.
Cadie Robinson led the offense going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and four RBIs.
Hailey Brenn earned the win, striking out five in a complete game effort.
Arlington’s record moves to 6-4 with the win.
