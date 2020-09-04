Prep Round-up 9/3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont softball split its doubleheader with Lincoln East Thursday night at Schilke Field, blanking the Spartans 4-0 in the first game before falling 11-6 in the second game.

Fremont 4, East 0Sophomore Ella Cooper twirled a shutout to produce the Lady Tigers’ seventh win of the year, striking out ten and scattering six hits while walking one.

“Ella was brilliant in the circle and I was extremely pleased with the play of our entire defense,” coach Michael Sleicher said. “ It was a great compliment to the timely hitting we were able to put together in the last 2 innings.”

Fremont was held scoreless until the fifth inning when Kylie Phillips came through with a two-run single to right field.

Cooper helped her own cause in the sixth, sending a two-run shot over the centerfield fence after Anna Chapman reached on a single.

Lincoln East 11, Fremont 6After being blanked by Cooper in game one, East had an answer for Fremont’s sophomore pitcher, scoring five runs off her in the first three innings.

A two-run home run in the first and a trio of runs in the second gave the Spartans an early 5-0 cushion.