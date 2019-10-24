DISTRICTS A-1 at Papillion-La Vista: Tuesday—South Sioux City vs. Grand Island, 4:30; Bellevue East vs. Omaha Westside, 5:45; Papillion-La Vista vs. South Sioux City/Grand Island winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-2 at Elkhorn South: Tuesday—Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, 4; Columbus vs. Kearney, 5:30; Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Bryan/Omaha South winner; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-3 at Lincoln Pius X: Tuesday—Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4:30; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5:45; Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star/Lincoln Northeast winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-4 at Gretna: Tuesday—Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Benson, 4:30; Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn, 6; Gretna vs. Omaha Northwest/Omaha Benson winner, 7:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-5 at Millard West: Tuesday—Lincoln High vs. Omaha Northwest, 4:30; North Platte vs. Bellevue West, 5:45; Millard West vs. Lincoln High/Omaha North winner, 7; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-6 at Millard South: Tuesday—Millard South vs. Omaha Central, 5:30; Omaha Burke vs. Papillion-LV South, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
A-7 at Omaha Marian: Tuesday—Omaha Marian vs. Millard North, 5; Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
SUBDISTRICTSCLASS BB-1 at Omaha Duchesne: Tuesday—Ralston vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30; Omaha Duchesne vs. Ralston/Omaha Mercy winner, 7.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday—Omaha Gross vs. Platteview, 5; Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Gross/Platteview winner, to follow.
B-3 at Waverly: Tuesday—Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth, TBA; Waverly vs. Nebraska City/Plattsmouth winner, TBA.
B-4 at Bennington: Tuesday—Schuyler vs. Blair, TBA; Bennington vs. Schuyler/Blair winner, TBA.
B-5 at Norris: Tuesday—Norris vs. Beatrice, 5:30; Beatrice vs. Seward, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6:30.
B-6 at Northwest: Tuesday—Northwest vs. York, 5; Aurora vs. Hastings, 6:30; Wednesday—final, 6.
B-7 at Lexington: Tuesday—Holdrege vs. McCook, TBA; Lexington vs. Holdrege/McCook winner, TBA.
B-8 at Sidney: Tuesday—Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 5 MT; Gering vs. Alliance, 6:30 MT; Wednesday—final, 6 MT.
CLASS C-1C1-1 at Ralston: Monday—Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Concordia, 5:30; Fort Calhoun vs. Brownell Talbot, 7; Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-2 at Platteview: Monday—Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga, 6; Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger: Monday—Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 5:30; West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View/SS, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-4 at Fremont: Monday—Arlington vs. David City, 4:30; Wahoo vs. Arlington/David City winner, 6:30; North Bend Central vs. DC West, 5:30; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C1-5 at York: Monday—Lincoln Christian vs. Raymond Central, 4:30; Milford vs. Malcolm, 6; Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian/Raymond Central winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7:30.
C1-6 at Norris: Monday—Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 5; Fairbury vs. Auburn, 6; Syracuse vs. Falls City/Wilber-Clatonia winner, 7; Tuesday—final 7.
C1-7 at Norfolk: Monday—Wayne vs. Pierce, 6; Battle Creek vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:15; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-8 at Columbus: Monday—Boone Central vs. Central City, 5; Columbus Scotus vs. Columbus Lakeview, to follow; St. Paul vs. Boone Central/Central City winner, to follow; Tuesday—final, 6.
C1-9 at Rock County: Monday—Ord vs. Ainsworth, 5; Valentine vs. O’Neill, 6; Broken Bow vs. Ord/Ainsworth winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-10 at Holdrege: Monday—Minden vs. Gibbon, 4:30; Adams Central vs. Kearney Catholic, 6; Southern Valley vs. Minden/Gibbon winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-11 at North Platte: Monday—Chase County vs. Cozad, 6; Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C1-12 at Bridgeport: Monday—Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 MT; Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:15 MT; Tuesday—final, 6:30 MT.
CLASS C-2C2-1 at Weeping Water: Monday—Lourdes CC vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5; Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, 6:30; Tuesday—final, 6.
C2-2 at West Point: Monday—Yutan vs. Tekamah-Herman, 4; Cedar Bluffs vs. Oakland-Craig, 6; Mead vs. Yutan/Elmwood-Murdock winner, 8; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-3 at Fairbury: Monday—Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 5; Freeman vs. Southern, 7; Tuesday—final, 6.
C2-4 at Pender: Monday—BRLD vs. Homer, 4:30; Guardian Angels CC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 6; Ponca vs. BRLD/Homer winner, 7:30; Tuesday—Final, 7.
C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic: Monday—Clarkson/Leigh vs. Madison, 5; Stanton vs. Howells-Dodge, 6:15; Lutheran High Northeast vs. Clarkson/Leigh-Madison winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
You have free articles remaining.
C2-6 at Wahoo: Monday—Aquinas vs. Shelby/Rising City, 5; Centennial vs. Cross County, 6:30; Bishop Neumann vs. Aquinas-Shelby/Rising City winner, 8; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-7 at Neligh-Oakdale: Monday—Crofton vs. West Holt, 5:30; North Central vs. Boyd County, 6:45; Summerland vs. Crofton/West Holt winner, 8; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-8 at Adams Central: Monday—Sutton vs. Sandy Creek, 4:30; Fillmore Central vs. Thayer Central, 6; Superior vs. Sutton/Sandy Creek winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
C2-9 at Grand Island: Monday—Hastings SC vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30; Blue Hill vs. Grand Island CC, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-10 at Ord: Monday—Ravenna vs. Wood River, 5; Burwell vs. Centura, 6:15; Arcardia/Loup City vs. Ravenna/Wood River winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-11 at Lexington: Monday—South Loup vs. Maxwell, 5:30; Hi-Line vs. Elm Creek, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
C2-12 at Scottsbluff: Monday—Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5 MT; Bayard vs. Morrill, 6:30 MT; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
CLASS D-1D1-1 at Oakland-Craig: Monday—Walthill vs. Omaha Nation, 5; Pender vs. Omaha Christian, 6; Fremont Bergan vs. Walthill/Omaha Nation winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-2 at Southern: Monday—HTRS vs. Pawnee City, 6; Weeping Water vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-3 at Ponca: Monday—Wausa vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 5; Creighton vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 6:15; Hartington CC vs. Wausa-Niobrara/Verdigre winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-4 at Battle Creek: Monday—Osmond vs. Plainview, 5; Neligh-Oakdale vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6:30; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Osmond/Plainview winner, 8; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-5 at Boone Central: Monday—CWC vs. Elgin/PJ, 6; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Central Valley, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-6 at Shelby: Monday—East Butler vs. Palmer, 5; Twin River vs. High Plains, 6:15; Fullerton vs. East Butler/Palmer winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-7 at Tri County: Monday—Deshler vs. McCool Junction, 3:30; Heartland vs. Meridian, 5:30; Diller-Odell vs. Deshler/McCool Junction winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-8 at Kearney Catholic: Monday—Pleasanton vs. Shelton, 5:30; Ansley-Litchfield vs. Amherst, 6:45; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-9 at Minden: Monday—Franklin vs. Harvard, 4:30; Kenesaw vs. Alam, 6; Axtell vs. Franklin/Harvard winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-10 at Brady: Monday—Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 4:30; North Platte St. Pat’s vs. Overton, 6; Tuesday—final, 6.
D1-11 at McCook: Monday—Southwest vs. Arapahoe, 5; Dundy Co.-Stratton vs. Hitchcock County, 6:30; Cambridge vs. Southwest/Arapahoe winner, 8; Tuesday—final, 7.
D1-12 at Ogallala: Monday—South Platte vs. Perkins County, 5:30 MT; Kimball vs. Sutherland, 6:15 MT; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
CLASS D-2D2-1 at Pawnee City: Monday—Falls City SH vs. Parkview Christian, 4:30; Lewiston vs. Sterling, 6; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-2 at Hartington CC: Monday—Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 5:30; Randolph vs. Winside, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-3 at Centennial: Monday—Osceola vs. Friend, 4:30; Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 6; Exeter-Milligan vs. Osceola/Friend winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-4 at Elkhorn Valley: Monday—Stuart vs. Santee, 6; Bloomfield vs. St. Mary’s, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-5 at Greeley: Monday—Humphrey SF vs. St. Edward, 6; Spalding Academy vs. Riverside, 7:15; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-6 at at Aurora: Monday—Giltner vs. Hampton, 4:30; Nebraska Christian vs. BDS, 6; Lawrence-Nelson vs. Giltner/Hampton winner, 7:30; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-7 at Broken Bow: Monday—Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba, 5; S-E-M vs. Twin Loup, 6; Anselmo-Merna vs. Heartland Lutheran/Elba winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-8 at Southern Valley: Monday—Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Red Cloud, 4; Loomis vs. Silver Lake, 5:30; Bertrand vs. Wilcox-Hildreth/Red Cloud winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 7.
D2-9 at Mullen: Monday—Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 4 MT; Hyannis vs. Arthur County, 5:45 MT; Tuesday—final, 5:30 MT.
D2-10 at North Platte: Monday—Wallace vs. Paxton, 4; Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 5:30; Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace/Paxton winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 6:30.
D2-11 at Hay Springs: Monday—Cody-Kilgore vs. Hay Springs, 5:30 MT; Sioux County vs. Crawford, 7:30 MT; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.
D2-12 at Sidney: Monday—Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley, 4 MT; Minatare vs. Leyton, 5:30 MT; Garden County vs. Potter-Dix/Creek Valley winner, 7; Tuesday—final, 6 MT.