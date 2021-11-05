Previewing Bergan vs. Aquinas

Another rematch awaits Bergan in the second round of Class C-1 playoffs as David City Aquinas returns to Heedum Field for a second time this fall.

The anomaly on Monarchs’ schedule sticks out like a sore thumb as you study Aquinas’ 8-2 record—a 40-0 loss to Knights back on Oct. 1.

Aquinas’ only other loss was a tightly contested 28-21 game against Columbus Scotus.

Since the week six loss, David City has rattled off four straight wins, three of which with a 5+ touchdown margin. The latest was a 37-12 victory of Sutton.

How did Bergan hand Aquinas it’s only shutout of the fall? By shutting down the Monarch’s vaunted rushing attack.

The Knights held the Monarchs to 76 yards rushing on 29 carries. On the season, teams are rushing for an average of just 75.5 yards against the Bergan defense.

Bergan also put Aquinas behind the eight-ball early with Koa McIntyre going 63-yards on the opening play of the game as part of a night that featured four scores and 406 yards of total offense for the senior quarterback.

McIntyre crested the 1,000 yard rushing mark in Bergan’s opening round playoff win over Oakland-Craig and now sits at 1,070 for the season to go along with 1,614 passing yards, joining the double millennium club for a second-straight season.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Class C-2 Playoffs

No.1 Norfolk Catholic vs. No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic

No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Wilber-Clatonia

No. 3 Ord vs. No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran

No. 2 Bergan vs. No. 7 Aquinas Catholic

