Previewing Bergan vs. Oakland-Craig

It’s show time for Bergan football. Banners aren’t hung for regular season spectacles. They are hung after postseason triumphs.

The road to Memorial Stadium runs through Heedum Field if the Knights maintain their trajectory as the top team in Class C-2, but each checkpoint on the journey to Lincoln has the possibility to be a very familiar opponent.

The first roadblock is a rematch with with Bergan’s rival up Highway 77, Oakland-Craig, who enters as the 15 seed.

The first meeting between the two schools was a lopsided affair with Bergan scoring the opening 28 points on their way to a 56-21 win on Oct. 15—which included two Oakland-Craig scores after the removal of Bergan’s first team offense and defense.

Senior Koa McIntyre put up 244 rushing yards on 15 carries for two scores while also completing 7 of 10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Through the regular season, McIntyre has rushed for 876 yards and 11 touchdowns while also throwing for 1,459 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Kade McIntyre has been on the receiving end of 10 touchdowns from his older brother for a team-leading 27 receptions and 696 yards.

Oakland-Craig lost four of its last six games—all against playoff qualifiers. Oakland-Craig won its final game of the regular season 48-7 over David City Public.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

