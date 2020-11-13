Previewing Bergan's rematch with Yutan

Bergan’s season will come full circle Friday night as the Knights will host No. 4 seed Yutan, the opponent they started the season with, for a chance to play at Memorial Stadium in the semifinals of the Class C-2 state playoffs.

The Knights come into their final game at Heedum Field on an 11-game win streak. Bergan is coming off a 21-7 win over Sutton in the quarterfinals.

Yutan reached the semifinals by running through the rest of its schedule after the week one loss to Bergan and enters Friday’s game on a 10-game win streak. The Chieftains took care of Wilber-Clatonia 54-19 in the quarterfinals, marking the third straight game Yutan went over 50 points.

In the first meeting, Bergan rattled off 21-unanswered points in the second half to stretch a 21-7 halftime lead out to 42-7.

Making his first career start, Koa McIntyre ran for 167 yards on 17 carries for two touchdowns while completing 11 of 21 passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns.

Ten games later, McIntyre has become the first 1,000 yard passer and 1,000 yard rusher in Bergan’s history with 1,857 passing yards and 1,080 rushing yards while accounting for 44 of the Knights 66 touchdowns on the season—30 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns.