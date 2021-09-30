Previewing Fremont vs. Lincoln North Star

Fremont returns to Heedum Field for a rare Thursday night game against Lincoln North Star.

The Tigers are coming off a 39-14 win over Omaha South and are 3-2 on the season.

The highlight of the week five win was Micah Moore’s monster night in which he scored all six of Fremont’s touchdowns—five rushing and one receiving.

The senior back is now up to 12 rushing touchdowns on the year, matching his output from last fall and putting him two shy of tying the single season rushing touchdown record halfway through the season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Navigators limp into Thursday’s match-up on a five-game losing skid—the latest being 36-14 to Lincoln Pius X. North Star’s lone win on the year came in week one against Hastings.

North Star’s offense is averaging just 17.8 points per game.

Senior quarterback Zackery Fredenburg has thrown for four touchdowns to four interceptions with a 47% completion percentage for 527 yards.

Sophomore running back Daniel Johnson leads the Navigators rushing attack with 275 yards and two scores.

Fremont won last year’s meeting 28-7.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0