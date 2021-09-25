Previewing Midland at Jamestown

Midland will be looking to hand the University of Jamestown its first GPAC loss of the fall Saturday in North Dakota.

The Jimmies have won back-to-back conference games and are 2-1 on the fall.

Last week, Jamestown scored 22 points in the final 5:36, to complete a 32-28 comeback win over Hastings.

The Jimmies are averaging just 24.7 points per game and 340.3 yards of offense through three games.

Jamestown’s pass-heavy attack centers around junior quarterback Cade Torgerson, who is completing passes at a 49.2% clip for 908 yards and seven touchdowns to one interception.

The Jimmies rushing attack has managed just 113 yards on 64 carries led by

Frankie Ingraldi’s 64 yards on 29 carries.

Midland is coming off a 27-14 win over Dakota Wesleyan at Heedum Field to pull their record to even at 2-2.

Quarterback Jake Ashby made his first career start against the Tigers, going 16-for-31 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end of for a majority of his completions was Kenneth Carr III. He caught 6 passes for 96 yards.