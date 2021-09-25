 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Previewing Midland at Jamestown
0 Comments

Previewing Midland at Jamestown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_091421_Midland FB_p4.jpg

Midland's KC Carr hauls in a 61-yard touchdown pass in the second half of the Warriors 35-29 overtime loss to No. 2 Northwestern Saturday at Heedum Field. He currently leads the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. 

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Midland will be looking to hand the University of Jamestown its first GPAC loss of the fall Saturday in North Dakota.

The Jimmies have won back-to-back conference games and are 2-1 on the fall.

Last week, Jamestown scored 22 points in the final 5:36, to complete a 32-28 comeback win over Hastings.

The Jimmies are averaging just 24.7 points per game and 340.3 yards of offense through three games.

Jamestown’s pass-heavy attack centers around junior quarterback Cade Torgerson, who is completing passes at a 49.2% clip for 908 yards and seven touchdowns to one interception.

The Jimmies rushing attack has managed just 113 yards on 64 carries led by

Frankie Ingraldi’s 64 yards on 29 carries.

Midland is coming off a 27-14 win over Dakota Wesleyan at Heedum Field to pull their record to even at 2-2.

Quarterback Jake Ashby made his first career start against the Tigers, going 16-for-31 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end of for a majority of his completions was Kenneth Carr III. He caught 6 passes for 96 yards.

Carr is team leader in receptions (19), yards (342) and touchdowns (3) through four games.

Midland also got back running back Levi Markey, who ran for 70 yards on 24 carries and two scores in his first action since the opening week of the season.

Defensively, Midland had three interceptions by three different players—Crash Woodle, Joey Martin, and Christian Harmon—and are currently fourth nationally with six picks.

Midland is 3-0 all time in the series with Jamestown, winning last year’s meeting 55-27.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Charlotte & Gordon Hansen Stadium. It will be just the second game played at the newly renovated stadium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News