Previewing No. 1 Bergan vs. No. 4 Sutton

The quarterfinals of the Class C-2 playoffs pits top-seeded Fremont Bergan against No. 4 Sutton Friday night at Heedum Field.

The Knights are coming off their first playoff win since 2014, handling Lincoln Lutheran 55-15 to move to 10-0 on the year.

The Mustangs sit at 8-2 on the year after beating North Platte St. Patrick’s 30-6.

The two losses on Sutton’s record are to Wilber-Clatonia (13-12) and Ord (35-16), who both also advanced to the quarterfinals.

The Bergan defense will have to be up to the challenge of stopping Sutton’s rushing attack.

The Mustangs have three ball carriers over 500 yards this season led by running back Paxton Olson, who has 985 yards this year.

Junior Jesse Hurdon has 554 yards on 71 attempts.

Sutton has thrown the ball for a grand total of 45 times this fall with senior Cade Wiseman—19 of 36 for 335 yards—doing most of the passing. Wiseman is the third Mustang over 500 yards rushing this season, carrying the ball 56 times for 52 yards.

Sutton is averaging 30.3 points per game while giving up 9.9 ppg—the Mustangs have shut out three opponents and held another to just a field goal.