Previewing No. 1 Bergan vs. No. 4 Sutton

The quarterfinals of the Class C-2 playoffs pits top-seeded Fremont Bergan against No. 4 Sutton Friday night at Heedum Field.
The Knights are coming off their first playoff win since 2014, handling Lincoln Lutheran 55-15 to move to 10-0 on the year.
The Mustangs sit at 8-2 on the year after beating North Platte St. Patrick’s 30-6.
The two losses on Sutton’s record are to Wilber-Clatonia (13-12) and Ord (35-16), who both also advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Bergan defense will have to be up to the challenge of stopping Sutton’s rushing attack.
The Mustangs have three ball carriers over 500 yards this season led by running back Paxton Olson, who has 985 yards this year.
Junior Jesse Hurdon has 554 yards on 71 attempts.
Sutton has thrown the ball for a grand total of 45 times this fall with senior Cade Wiseman—19 of 36 for 335 yards—doing most of the passing. Wiseman is the third Mustang over 500 yards rushing this season, carrying the ball 56 times for 52 yards.
Sutton is averaging 30.3 points per game while giving up 9.9 ppg—the Mustangs have shut out three opponents and held another to just a field goal.
Bergan comes into the game averaging 45.6 ppg on offense while holding teams to 12.9 ppg.
In the opening round of the playoffs, the Knights put up 399 yards of offense.
Junior quarterback Koa McIntyre threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns against Lutheran, upping his season totals to 1,660 yards and 29 touchdowns.
McIntyre leads the Knights in rushing with 965 yards on 110 carries for 10 touchdowns.
Junior Chris Pinales is second on the team with 525 yards and seven scores.
Junior wide receiver Gavin Logemann was on the receiving end of three of McIntyre’s touchdown passes against Lutheran, pushing him into double-figures for the year with 10.
Logemann leads the Knights, who have six different receivers over 150 yards this season, with 493 receiving yards.
Bergan has not been to the second round of the playoffs since 2014 and have not won a quarterfinals match-up since 2012 when they beat Malcom 55-21.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Heedum Field.
Other Class C-2 Games
No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at No. 5 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (9-1) at No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 1 Ord (9-0) at No. 6 David City Aquinas (8-2), 7 p.m.
