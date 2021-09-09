 Skip to main content
Previewing No. 1 Bergan vs. No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran
FRE_090921_Bergan FB_p1.jpg

Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre scrambles during the Knights 38-8 win over GICC in week two. McIntyre has had a hand on all eight of Bergan's touchdowns this fall, throwing for five scores and rushing for three more.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

For the second time in a young 2021 season, a ranked foe will come to Heedum Field looking to knock off No. 1 Bergan. In week three, that challenger is freshly minted No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran.

The Knights cruised past Grand Island Central Catholic 38-8 in week two to remain unbeaten.

The Warriors are similarly are 2-0 and are coming off a 23-7 win over Lincoln Christian in week two.

Bergan beat Lutheran twice last fall, a 46-20 win in Lincoln and 55-15 in the opening round of the playoffs in Fremont.

In both games, Bergan threw for over 200 yards with quarterback Koa McIntyre accounting for nine total touchdowns—seven passing and two rushing.

McIntyre has had his hand on all eight touchdowns Bergan has scored this fall, throwing for five and rushing for three more. All five of his passing touchdowns have gone to a different receiver.

Lucas Pruss after a big game against GICC, leads all receivers with 121 yards on six receptions.

Lutheran has allowed just one touchdown this fall after shutting out Concordia 68-0 in the opening game of the season.

The Warriors return senior quarterback Josh Duitsman, who threw for over 200 yards in the playoff loss against the Knights.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Heedum Field.

