Previewing No. 3 Bergan vs No. 6 Amherst

For the fourth time in four year, Fremont Bergan volleyball will end their season at the state tournament in Lincoln.
The opening opponent for the Lady Knights is Amherst, the No. 6 seed, who comes into the state tournament with a 20-10 record.
The Broncos took down North Platte St. Patricks to reach the state tournament. The Lady Knights, who are 25-10 on the season, swept Hartington-Newcastle to claim their spot in Lincoln.
Amherst’s offense is led by a pair of hitters in senior Jaelyn Potts and junior Tenley Hadwiger.
Both have racked up nearly 250 kills with Potts logging 247 and Hadwiger 237.
Freshman Hannah Herrick also has triple-digit kills on the season with 140.
Bergan’s offense has taken advantage of the strong swing of senior Lauren Baker, who leads the team with 358 kills.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlarnik is second on the team with 164 kills while junior Kennedy Bacon is also past the century mark with 104 kills.
Sophomore setter Rebecca Baker has fed all the Lady Knights attackers, dishing out 712 assists.
Freshman Summer Bojanski has been a stealthy part of Bergan’s success, adding a team-high 54 aces on a team-high 485 service attempts with just 24 serving errors.
The Lady Knights lead all of Class D-1 with 219 blocks. Lauren Baker has accounted for 81.
While the Lady Knights have been to the state tournament four times in the last four years, this is the Broncos first appearance in Lincoln in 15 seasons and just the third time in program history.
Bergan will play on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Area. The Lady Knights game will follow the conclusion of the game between No. 2 BDS and No. 7 Cedar Catholic, which is set to begin at 2 p.m.
