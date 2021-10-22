Previewing the final week of the regular season

The final week of the regular season has Fremont needing a win and some help to reach the playoffs while Bergan is looking to cap off an undefeated regular season.

Fremont at Lincoln Pius XThe Tigers enter Friday night on the outside looking in on the Class A state playoff picture.

With the Tigers’ loss last week to Omaha North, the Vikings have secured the runner-up spot in the district regardless of their week nine result as the first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition, which Fremont lost 35-20.

The Tigers only hope of qualification is based on a win Friday coupled with a Kearney loss to Omaha Northwest (1-7) and a Lincoln High loss to Bellevue West (7-1), which would give the Tigers enough wild card points to sneak in over the Bearcats and Omaha Central.

A Kearney win gives the Bearcats the final at-large spot available.

In order to let the chips fall where they may, Fremont will have to take care of business against Lincoln Pius X.

The Thunderbolts come into the final game of the regular season with a 2-6 record and having lost their last three games, but have played a majority of their games against ranked or playoff bound opponents.

A pair of juniors makeup Pius X’s backfield with quarterback Tyrus Petsche having thrown for 937 yards on 47.5% completion rate and running back Matt Bohy rushing for 757 yards on 162 carries for a team-high eight scores.

Fremont’s offense has been either red hot or ice cold, scoring 12.25 points per game in losses and 42.25 points per game in wins.

The Tigers were shutout in the second half in week eight after scoring all 20 points in the first half.

Micah Moore went over the thousand-yard mark for a second straight season last week and needs just 21 yards to surpass his career high and 196 to match the single-season Fremont record.

Bergan at PoncaThe No. 1 Knights have their playoff spot secured. Friday’s road game at Ponca will just be about Bergan securing back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and entering the postseason with a fully healthy squad.

Ponca comes in at 3-5 on the year, averaging 19.25 points per game. The Indians have lost their last two games including most recently a 48-14 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Bergan continued to bully its way towards the postseason, beating Oakland-Craig 56-21 with the starters playing just three quarters a week ago.

Area GamesArlington vs. Douglas County West

Syracuse at Bishop Neumann

Yutan at Centennial

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Fort Calhoun

Central vs Battle Creek

Oakland-Craig vs David City

Aquinas Catholic at Tekamah-Herman

Schuyler at West Point-Beemer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0