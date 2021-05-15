Previewing the opening round of the Class A baseball tournament

The Class A baseball state tournament begins Saturday at Sherman Field and Den Hartog Field in Lincoln. Here’s the lowdown on each of the opening-round matchups:
No. 2 Bellevue West (27-4) vs. No. 8 Archbishop Bergan (16-7)
10 a.m., Sherman Field: These schools haven’t been state regulars (Bellevue West’s sixth appearance; Archbishop Bergan’s fourth), but they have the talent to go all the way. Two years ago, Brody Sintek nearly led the Knights to the state finals, and now it’s younger brother Carter Sintek’s turn. Bellevue West has several hitters with batting averages above .400, and it’ll also be tough to get past starting pitchers Jaxon Jelkin and Dane Toman.
No. 1 Millard South (30-4) vs. Columbus (18-13)
10 a.m., Den Hartog: The top-ranked Patriots enter the tournament on a 14-game winning streak powered by what may be the best pitching staff in the state. The likes of Caden Blair, Braden Cannon, Braden Sweet and Nate Moquin lead Millard South against a Columbus team that is making its first state appearance since 1953. The Discoverers have a well-rounded lineup that helped them claim the A-3 district championship.
No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South (20-8) vs. No. 5 Millard West (24-11)
2 p.m., Den Hartog: Millard West won the most recent Class A state title in 2019, and the Wildcats have plenty of Division I talent again. Pitchers Sam Novotny and Corbin Hawkins are Nebraska baseball recruits. Meanwhile, Papillion-La Vista South won the only matchup 5-1 earlier this season and is led by talented seniors Jackson Trout and Jackson Horn. This is the Titans’ first state appearance since 2016.
No. 3 Lincoln East (21-8) vs. Lincoln Southwest (19-10)
2 p.m., Sherman Field: The only two Lincoln teams in the state tournament will face each other for the third time this season. Both teams have senior-heavy starting lineups that include Max Petersen, Will Johnson and Ethan Morrow for Southwest, while Brayan Van Meter, Charlie Mosser and Austin Schneider are just as important for East. Both teams often rely on their offenses to win games, so a strong starting pitcher may prove important.
STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination)
CLASS A
Saturday’s games
At Den Hartog Field
- Game 1—Millard South (30-4) vs. Columbus (18-13), 10 a.m.
- Game 2—Papillion-La Vista South (20-8) vs. Millard West (24-11), 2 p.m.
At Sherman Field
- Game 3—Lincoln East (21-8) vs. Lincoln Southwest (19-10), 2 p.m.
- Game 4—Bellevue West (27-4) vs. Archbishop Bergan (16-7), 10 a.m.
Monday’s games
At Haymarket Park
- Game 5—Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
- Game 6—Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
- Game 7—Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
- Game 8—Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
At Haymarket Park
- Game 9—Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 1 p.m.
- Game 10—Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m.
- Game 11—Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
May 19 games
At Haymarket Park
- Game 12—Game 11 winner vs. TBA, 4 p.m.
- Game 13—TBA vs. TBA, 7 p.m.
- May 20 championship
TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)