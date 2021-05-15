Previewing the opening round of the Class A baseball tournament

The Class A baseball state tournament begins Saturday at Sherman Field and Den Hartog Field in Lincoln. Here’s the lowdown on each of the opening-round matchups:

No. 2 Bellevue West (27-4) vs. No. 8 Archbishop Bergan (16-7)

10 a.m., Sherman Field: These schools haven’t been state regulars (Bellevue West’s sixth appearance; Archbishop Bergan’s fourth), but they have the talent to go all the way. Two years ago, Brody Sintek nearly led the Knights to the state finals, and now it’s younger brother Carter Sintek’s turn. Bellevue West has several hitters with batting averages above .400, and it’ll also be tough to get past starting pitchers Jaxon Jelkin and Dane Toman.

No. 1 Millard South (30-4) vs. Columbus (18-13)

10 a.m., Den Hartog: The top-ranked Patriots enter the tournament on a 14-game winning streak powered by what may be the best pitching staff in the state. The likes of Caden Blair, Braden Cannon, Braden Sweet and Nate Moquin lead Millard South against a Columbus team that is making its first state appearance since 1953. The Discoverers have a well-rounded lineup that helped them claim the A-3 district championship.

No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South (20-8) vs. No. 5 Millard West (24-11)