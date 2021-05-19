Previewing the State Track Meet

For the first time in over a year, the state’s track standouts will decedent upon Omaha Burke to showcase their talents against the best of the best.

This year, the event will be spread out over four days with the Class A and D meets occurring on Wednesday and Thursday and Class B and C happening on Friday and Saturday.

Track meets are never decided on paper, but an interesting note from the combining of all the Class A state qualifiers with their district times produced state championship winning team scores for both Fremont squads.

The girls racked up 93.33 points just edging out Lincoln Southwest, who had 92.57 points while the boys had 49 points in the mock up compared to Kearney’s 46.28.

The Tigers’ 4x800m team of Paulo Torees, Owen Wagner, Aaron Ladd and Nolan Miller come in as the favorites after posting a 8:05.82—two seconds faster than the field—at the district meet.

Fremont boys could also bring home the gold in the 4x400m if Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor and Tyson Baker can match their 3:22.76, which sits four seconds faster than the rest of the field out of districts.

Elli Dahl’s school record time of 5:02.07 in the 1600m comes in as the top time out of all the districts.