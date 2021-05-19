 Skip to main content
Previewing the State Track Meet
Previewing the State Track Meet

FRE_051321_FHS TF_p5.jpg

Fremont's Elli Dahl checks her time on the scoreboard as she cross the finish line of the 1600m race at the Class A-1 district meet Wednesday in Columbus. Dahl set a new school record in the event with a 5:02.07.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

For the first time in over a year, the state’s track standouts will decedent upon Omaha Burke to showcase their talents against the best of the best.

This year, the event will be spread out over four days with the Class A and D meets occurring on Wednesday and Thursday and Class B and C happening on Friday and Saturday.

Track meets are never decided on paper, but an interesting note from the combining of all the Class A state qualifiers with their district times produced state championship winning team scores for both Fremont squads.

The girls racked up 93.33 points just edging out Lincoln Southwest, who had 92.57 points while the boys had 49 points in the mock up compared to Kearney’s 46.28.

The Tigers’ 4x800m team of Paulo Torees, Owen Wagner, Aaron Ladd and Nolan Miller come in as the favorites after posting a 8:05.82—two seconds faster than the field—at the district meet.

Fremont boys could also bring home the gold in the 4x400m if Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor and Tyson Baker can match their 3:22.76, which sits four seconds faster than the rest of the field out of districts.

Elli Dahl’s school record time of 5:02.07 in the 1600m comes in as the top time out of all the districts.

The Class A meet is set to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday with the Class D meet starting at 9 a.m.

Area State Track Qualifiers

Class A

Fremont

Boys

Tyson Baker – 400m, 800m, 4x400m; Aaron Ladd – 4x800m; Zac McGeorge – 3200m; Mark Mendoza – Pole Vault; Nolan Miller – 800m, 4x800m; Micah Moore – 400m, 4x400m; Ashton Sagehorn – 300m hurdles; Drew Sellon – Pole Vault, 4x400m; Braden Taylor – 800m, 1600m, 4x400m; Paulo Torres – 4x800m; Owen Wagner – 1600m, 4x800m; Brady Walter – 110m hurdles; Carter Waters – 1600m, 3200m.

Girls

Shelby Bracker – 800m, 4x800m; Ella Cooper – 100m, 4x100m; Elli Dahl – 1600m, 3200m, 4x400m; Maris Dahl – 1600m, 3200m; Lucy Dillon – 400m , 800m; Hadeley Dowty – Discus; Sydney Glause – 200m, 4x100m, 4x400m; Tania Gleason – 100m, 200m, 4x100m, 4x400m; Mara Hemmer – 4x800m; Ellah Hofer – Shot put; Mackenzie Kinning – Shot Put; Mia Knigge – Shot Put; Taylor McCabe – 400m, 800m; Emily Nau – 1600m, 4x800m; Hailey Newill – Pole Vault; Emmalee Sheppard – 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m; Mia Wagner – 3200m, 4x800m.

Class B

Arlington

Boys

Jesse Thompson – Shot Put.

Girls

Chase Andersen – 4x400m; Taylor Arp – Discus; Keelianne Green – 200m, Long Jump, Triple Jump, 4x400m; Kailyn Gubbels—100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, high jump, 4x400m; Cadence Robinson – Shot Put; Kiersten Taylor – 4x400m; Kali Thomsen – Discus.

Class C

Bergan

Boys

Shea Gossett – Long Jump, Triple Jump; Kade McIntyre – 4x100m; Koa McIntyre – 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Carson Ortmeier – Discus, Shot Put; Chris Pinales – 4x100m; Owen Pruss – Pole Vault; Cooper Weitzel – 300m hurdles, 4x100m.

Girls

Kaitlyn Mlnarik – 800m, 1600m.

Logan View

Boys

Kayl Francis – 3200m; Jayden Korman – Triple Jump; Sam Peters—1600m; Brett Uhing – Shot Put.

Girls

Kylie Kloster – 200m, 400m

North Bend Central

Boys

Colin Rhynalds – 110m hurdles; Jordan Settles – Pole Vault; Jaxon Wietfeld – Triple Jump.

Girls

Madison Bishop – Pole Vault; Aleya Bourek – 4x800m; Josie Cleveringa – 4x100m, 4x400m; Kaitlyn Emanuel – 100m hurdles, Long Jump, Triple Jump; Sydney Emanuel – 800m, 4x400m, 4x800m; Anna Halladay – Discus; Mya Kirschenmann – 4x100m; Cierre Kluthe – 4x100m; Natalie Knapp – 4x100m; Ally Pojar – High Jump, 4x400m, 4x800m.

Class D

Cedar Bluffs

Girls

Kalley Sukstorf – Long Jump; Skylar Shanahan—100m; Ali Bartholomaus – 1600m.

Scribner-Snyder

GirlsC

Cailey Stout—Discus, Shot Put.

Area State Track Qualifiers

