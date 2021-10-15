Previewing week eight of high school football

The postseason push begins for both Bergan and Fremont Friday with the Tigers looking for a key district win on the road and the Knights welcoming a rival and possible postseason foe to Heedum Field.

No. 1 Bergan vs. No. 10 Oakland-Craig: Throw out the records for this Knights rivalry game. Bergan enters week eight with an unblemished 7-0 record while Oakland-Craig comes in a 4-3 on the fall.

Bergan comes in off a record-setting win over Tekamah-Herman, setting the single game scoring record at 69 points after a 69-14 win.

Don’t be fooled by Oakland-Craig’s three loses as they are all to top 10 teams in Class C-2, falling in overtime to No. 2 Norfolk Catholic 20-14, No. 4 David City Aquinas 29-28 on a last second two-point conversion and the latest a 27-0 loss to No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Oakland’s ground game has propelled them, racking up 1,408 rushing yards.

Last year’s game came down to the wire with Bergan escaping Oakland with a 28-24 win after a last second goal line stand, ending Oakland-Craig’s 20-game win streak in a match-up between the No. 1 and No. 3 in C-2.

Fremont at Omaha North: The Tigers can begin securing their playoff position with a win over the Vikings as Fremont currently sits in second play in the district standings.

Fremont is coming off a 40-14 loss to No. 1 Millard South.

Omaha North enters week eight as a battle-tested 2-5 squad, having won their last two games. The Vikings have played the who’s who of Class A with losses to Westside, Millard South, Burke and Lincoln Southeast to start the year on a five-game losing skid.

North has split time between a pair of quarterbacks this fall with Jordan Williams and Jackson Flere both spending time under center.

Regardless of who is throwing the passes, Keshaun Williams has been the Vikings top target, catching 28 passes for 561 yards and eight touchdowns.

On the ground, Teshaun Porter leads Omaha North with 131 carries for 661 yards and five scores.

Area GamesArlington vs. Boys Town

Yutan at Bishop Neumann

Tekamah-Herman at David City

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) at Douglas County West

North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer

Raymond Central VS Wahoo

