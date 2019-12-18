Mack Prince and John Monson won a pair of events Tuesday to lead the Fremont High School boys to an 91-78 dual win over Millard South at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.
Millard South won the girls dual, 85-83.
"The boys are really swimming strong and it was great to see that," Fremont coach Ali Granger said.
Prince won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.72. He also took top honors in the 100 butterfly (1:00.83).
"Mack just missed the state secondary times, but he is swimming very strong," Granger said.
Monson won the 100 freestyle in a secondary cut of 52.83. He captured first in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.95. Teammate AJ Jacobus was second in 1:04.77.
Monson and Jacobus joined Connor Christ and Prince on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:36.98). That foursome also finished first in the 200 medley relay with a secondary cut of 1:47.64.
Chris and Jacobus also won individual events. Christ swam a 2:21.18 in the 200 IM while Jacobus finished the 50 freestyle in 24.43. Chris was also second in the 500 freestyle (5:45.19).
Jack Norris was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for the boys. He joined Isaac Follett, Zach Dein and Zach Johnson on the victorious 200 freestyle relay (1:49.23). He was also second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.39) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (56.09).
"Jack had a great breakthrough meet," Granger said. "He had a huge time drop in the 100 free as well as a season personal best in the 100 breaststroke, which was not far from his lifetime best."
Granger said other notable swims for the boys came from Cade Arnett and Josh Iossi, in the relays and their 50 freestyle races.
Senior Emma Walz had a pair of individual wins. In the 100 butterfly she set a new school record and met a state automatic time in 59.38. In the 100 backstroke she lowered her time with a state auto cut of 58.39.
Karsen Jesse also notched a pair of victories. In the 100 breast she hit a secondary cut of 1:14.10. Teammate Ellie Schiemann was second in 1:26.51. Jesse also took top honors in the 100 freestyle with a secondary cut of 58.08. Teammate Addie Schiemann was third in 1:08.94.
The 200 medley relay squad of Walz, Jesse, and the Schiemanns won with a secondary cut of 2:01.94.
In the 500 freestyle, Grace Blick of the Tigers finished first (6:39.47) while teammate Lucy Dillon (6:50.42) was second.
"Those two looked strong in the race, proving it could be a good (event) for them as the season goes on," Granger said.
Jesse, Blick, Dillon and Walz combined for a victory in the 200 freestyle relay in a secondary cut of 1:48.07.
Addie Schiemann placed second in the 200 IM in 2:49.36.
Kiera Spilinek was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for the girls for her efforts in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
"The girls worked hard and came up just short of a win, but that doesn't take away from their strong swims," Granger said. "Many are coming along and we are excited to see what happens as the season goes along."
The Tigers compete Saturday at the Elkhorn Invitational.