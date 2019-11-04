NORTH BEND — Cody Prohaska’s 80-yard interception return in the final minute sealed North Bend’s Class C-2 state playoff victory on Friday night.
Prohaska, who finished with two interceptions, helped the Tigers to a 34-19 win over North Platte Saint Patrick’s. The win advances North Bend, 8-1, into a state quarterfinals game on Friday night against BRLD. The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Irish, who end the season at 6-4.
The Irish drove to the North Bend 22 late in the fourth quarter before Prohaska picked off a tipped pass and returned it 80 yards to clinch the win.
After NPSP took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter, North Bend quarterback Austin Endorf connected with Cody Pospisil for a pass that set up Ethan Mullally’s 1-yard touchdown run. The conversion failed.
The Tigers later traveled 72 yards in three plays, including a 41-yard pass from Endorf to Prohaska. Austin Taylor’s 3-yard TD catch and the conversion by Jarrett Poessnecker put the Tigers up 13-7 with 1:42 left in the half.
The Irish struck on the final play of the half on a 31-yard TD pass to lead 14-13 at the break.
Early in the third quarter, the Tigers stopped an Irish drive at the North Bend 2. The Irish, though, eventually came away with points thanks to a safety to make it 16-13.
Endorf helped the Tigers respond with a pair of scoring drives. A 94-yard march was capped by a 7-yard TD pass to Allan Orellana. Prohaska converted the two-point conversion. Following a fumble recovery by Jace Owen, the senior QB connected with Cody Pospisil on a 32-yard pass to make it 27-16 with 10:58 left.
The Irish cut into the deficit with a 27-yard field goal with about 5 minutes remaining, but NPSP didn’t get any closer.
Endorf was 12 of 20 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 72 yards, including a 45-yard jaunt. Mullally ran 13 times for 72 yards.
Pospil (68 yards), Prohaska (51 yards) and Breckin Peters (49 yards) all had three receptions apiece. Orellana (22 yards) had two catches and Taylor one.
Cole Johnson led the defense with 15 tackles. Mullally and Gavin Peterson had nine stops each while Pospisil had eight. Peters and Owen recorded seven tackles each. Peterson also had a fumble recovery.
C-2 Playoffs
Class C-2
Friday’s games
Battle Creek (9-1) at Sutton (9-1), 7 p.m.
BRLD (9-1) at North Bend Central (9-1), 7 p.m.
Aquinas (8-2) at St. Paul (10-0), 7 p.m.
Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) at Oakland-Craig (10-0), 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 results
BRLD 39, Wilbur-Clatonia 21
Sutton 46, Yutan 7
Battle Creek 34, Fremont Bergan 14
North Bend 34, North Platte St. Pat’s 19
Oakland-Craig 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
Doniphan-Trumbull 22, Centennial 14
St. Paul 36, Centura 0
Aquinas 27, Shelby-Rising City 0