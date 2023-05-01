Bergan produced a pair Centennial Conference champions Saturday with Dawson Pruss winning the boy's pole vault and Kaitlyn Mlnarik taking the girls 800m title.

Pruss beat the field by a foot in the pole vault, clearing 11'6" as his final height.

He also finished tied for sixth in the high jump, sailing over 5'10" and took ninth in the long jump.

Mlnarik blew away the 800m field, winning by nine seconds with a time of 2:24.7.

She was a nearly a two-time champion on the day, but finished runner-up in the 1600m by two seconds, crossing at 5:34.61.

In the team standings, the Bergan boys finished 11th with 15.5 points while the girls took 10th with 25.5 points.

Trevor Brainard qualified for the 100m finals with a time of 11.51 then shaved .09 seconds off his time in the finals to move up to seventh on the day.

He also just missed the finals in the 200m, running a 23.54 in the preliminary races for 10th overall.

Avery Gossett added a fifth place finish in the triple jump, landing in at 32'3"

Bergan will host its own track meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Heedum Field for a final tune-up before the district meet.