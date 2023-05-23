NORFOLK - Fremont’s Drake Hull picked a good day to fire his best round of the season.

The sophomore turned in an even par 72 on the opening day of the Class A state tournament Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.

“Today was a day where it all just kind of came together,” Hull said. “I haven’t had that yet this year and it was nice to do that.”

Hull’s flat stick was the last element to fall into line for the sophomore, who shot a 74 in the opening tournament of the season, but hadn’t got back to that level since, despite a myriad of medal placements.

“He just made putts today,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg. “That’s the best I’ve seen him putt all season and that was the final piece that needed to fall into place for him to make a good number.”

Hull credited having Burg around the entire round to talk through his decision-making process and get a second set of eyes on the putting surface to his improved play.

“When I made those back-to-back bogeys, he was able to just calm me down,” Hull said. “It’s such a big difference, someone to talk to and bounce ideas off of.”

The lone hiccup of Hull’s afternoon came on those back-to-back bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes of the afternoon.

An errant second shot on the 595-yard par five 11th and a wayward tee shot on the par four 12th forced Hull into one of the few scramble situations of the round.

He came back to birdie the 13th after sticking his approach shot within eight feet and sank a 15-foot uphill par putt on the 14th to right the ship for the final third of his round.

“I hit the ball so well today, I was like just be confident and go back after it,” Hull said on his mindset after the bogey streak.

His second birdie on the backside came on the 16th - after nearly holing out a chip on the previous hole - to get back to even par.

Hull's front side was marked by seven pars, one birdie and one bogey. The bogey broke a streak of six-straight pars to begin the round and was erased on the next hole.

His 72 on the day was one of 11 par or better rounds turned in Tuesday and puts him in a five-way tie for seventh place.

Hull is the first Fremont golfer to shoot even par or better at the state tournament since Tyler Knoepfel shot a -1, 71, in the opening round of the 2015 tournament.

He will tee off at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the final round.

Fellow Tiger Carson Vecera shot a +13, 85, in his opening round and sits in a tie for 64th.

Vecera was nine-over on the front after a pair of double bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes. He started the backside with a birdie on the 10th and came in just three-over through the final nine holes.

Vecera will also tee off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, starting with the back nine.

Millard North's Sam Vocelka sits atop the Class A leaderboard after a -5, 67, opening round. He's trailed by Lincoln Southeast's Gavin Gerch at -3, 69, and Omaha Westside's Trevor Gutschewski and Porter Topp, who both shot -2, 70.

Lincoln Southeast holds a four-stroke lead over Westside in the team race after the Knights shot even par as a team, 288, while the Warriors are a combined four-over at 292..