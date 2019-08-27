After a breakout season as a junior, Fremont Bergan quarterback Jake Ridder is looking for even better things in 2019.
Ridder led the Knights to the Class C-2 state playoffs last fall. He rushed 68 times for 496 yards and also connected on 93 of 149 pass attempts for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes.
Ridder made huge strides as a quarterback after being thrust into the role his sophomore season after Nick Burger was injured.
"Nick was ahead of me and he was very good," Ridder recalls about the 2017 season. "He got the (practice) reps. When I got thrown in there, I didn't have much experience. It definitely played a role, though, in giving me confidence and preparing me for my junior year."
Ridder worked with a quarterbacks coach Jake Oholendt in Bellevue following his sophomore season.
"I went every Sunday that I could make it," he said. "He really taught me fundamentals and we worked a lot on my footwork. He gave me more confidence, which I think is a big part of it."
This year Ridder has been working with former Midland University quarterback John Faulkner, who now works at Bergan.
"I feel really good about this year," Ridder said. "We've had 7-on-7 this summer and I've been working with my receivers. I have a lot of targets this year and I am confident that I can throw to pretty much anyone and they'll catch it and make a play."
The Knights lost 2018 leading receiver Eli Herink to graduation, but Jackson Gilfry, who was second on the team in catches, returns. Also back is senior Ethan Villwok, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year, and sophomore speedster Koa McIntyre.
"I think our offense is going to be dangerous this year," Ridder said. "We have a lot of fast athletes. Koa blew everyone out of the water at state track this year. Dylan Marchand is a transfer from Cedar Bluffs and he is very fast and Jackson is fast. With Ethan, if anyone gets in his way he'll just run them over."
The offensive line includes veterans AJ Walter, Martin Meraz and Eli Simonson as well as Arlington transfer Nolan Thomsen.
"This is one of the biggest lines we've ever had," Ridder said. "AJ has gained some weight and I always feel protected behind Eli (6-6, 245) because he is so huge."
Ridder has stepped up as a leader for the Knights. He recalls looking up to older teammates when he joined the Knights.
"My freshman year I really looked up to my older brother (Brant) and then when I was a sophomore Nick Burger was a tremendous role model for me," he said. "He mentored me along. Last year, Eli, Caleb Villwok, Riley Lindberg and Dylan Gartner all played such a big role."
The quarterback tries to treat younger players the way he would want to be treated.
"I think I'm really good vocally," Ridder said. "I don't belittle them, but I just tell them what they can do better on the next play. I'm very positive on the field. I don't like to get down on players because I feel if they get down on themselves, you've already lost the game. It is very important to me to instill an attitude of keeping your head up and just worry about the next play."
Ridder was a starting guard on Bergan's Class D-1 state basketball runner-up team in 2019. The Bergan girls won D-1 state titles in basketball and volleyball while the Knights' wrestling team was runner-up in Class D. Herink and Gilfry earlier this month helped the First State Bank Seniors win the city's first Legion baseball state championship in 73 years.
"The Bergan girls were so successful and the boys made it to state in everything," Ridder said. "The seniors played a big part in that. They worked so hard to change the culture around Bergan. My senior class wants to try to do as good if not better since we were also a big part of what happened with the boys. We would like to follow in their footsteps."