LINCOLN -- It was worth the wait.
After a winter storm postponed Fremont High School's opener in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament by a day, the Tigers made up for it Saturday by defeating Lincoln High 63-53 at the Prasch Activities Center.
The Tigers, led by freshman Taylor McCabe's 24 points, hit six 3-point baskets in the opening quarter to go up 27-18. Class A's 10th-ranked Links never recovered.
"That quarter really set the tone," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "We really try to bring early energy to each game. To score 27 points in that quarter was really big."
The Tigers trailed 6-3 in the opening minutes, but McCabe hit a pair of 3-point field goals during an 8-0 run that put the Tigers ahead for good at 11-6.
Sydney Golladay, Madi Moore and Lexie Glosser also connected on 3-point shots in the opening quarter as the Tigers took a nine-point advantage into the second period.
The Tigers, who compiled a 3-1 record during the Nike Tournament of Champions Tournament in Phoenix on Dec. 19-22, were sharp in their first game after the Nebraska School Activities Association's five-day holiday moratorium.
“After the break, teams tend to be loose with the ball, but I don’t think we had a turnover the first half,” Flynn said. “I really liked our energy, and hitting those shots early was a big plus for us.”
The Tigers only had five turnovers while improving to 7-2. The Links had 19 turnovers, including 10 by Nyayongah Gony.
Gony's offensive prowess, however, helped the Links cut a 38-25 halftime deficit down to 49-43 entering the fourth quarter. Kaysia Woods of the Links had six points during an 11-4 Lincoln High run.
The Tigers, who hit only 8 of 28 shots (28 percent) from the field in the second half, got consecutive baskets from McCabe during a 6-2 run to open the final period. The Links never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
McCabe hit four 3-point baskets during the win. Junior Emma Shepard had 10 points while Golladay had nine points and five assists. Freshman Macy Bryant had nine rebounds and four steals while senior Jaylee Cone had six rebounds.
The Links outrebounded FHS 35-31 with Woods grabbing a team-best 11.
Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson told Lee Newspapers that the Links are still searching for longer stretches of consistent play.
“We’ve been talking to our kids about putting complete games together,” Kelley-Johnson said. “We’ve got to do a better job of dictating the game plan defensively. It’s just competing more. They (the Tigers) made a lot of shots and are a really good ball club. But at times we made it too easy for them.”
Gony led the Links with 20 points and had her team's only two steals.
The Tigers advance to Wednesday's semifinal round at 4:15 p.m. against either Lincoln Pius or Lincoln Southeast.