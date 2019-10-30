WEST POINT -- Mead's offense started quickly on Tuesday night to help the Raiders to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 win over Oakland-Craig in the C2-2 subdistrict final.
The Raiders generated 13 kills in the first set to set the tone against the Lady Knights at West Point-Beemer High School.
"Our serve kept Oakland-Craig out of their offense which allowed us to generate in-system plays for most of the night," Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. "We held their best hitter (Bailey Helzer) to only two kills in the first set which allowed us to have a lot of momentum going into set two."
Emily Quinn started the second set with 11-straight points. The lead grew to 16-3 before O-C scored 10 straight.
"We made some bad decisions in that run that allowed Oakland-Craig and their large crowd back in the match," Havelka said. "Luckily, we had a large enough lead and handled the stress to take set two still comfortably."
The Raiders maintained a two- to three-point lead throughout the early part of the third set. Oakland-Craig, though, scored six straight to go up 18-15.
"We were missing serves when their best hitter was in the back row," Havelka said. "We made their job too easy in getting her back to the front row. The second time around, we had to fix that."
Senior Delaney Patocka stepped to the service line and delivered seven-consecutive points to put the Raiders up 23-19.
A kill by Becca Halbmaier gave the Raiders match point. Lauren Holloway came off the bench to deliver an ace serve to wrap up Mead's win.
Patocka hit .294 and delivered 12 kills. Brianna Lemke hit .350 and had nine kills while Halbmaier added nine kills.
Quinn recorded 30 set assists, nine digs and four aces. Demmy Patocka had 19 digs and Lemke contributed 16.
"We had worked the past week on Oakland-Craig's tendencies as hitters and our defense did an awesome job of picking those shots up," Havelka said.
Mead advanced in the tournament by defeating Yutan 25-15, 30-28, 25-16 on Monday night behind 11 kills apiece from Lemke and Abby Miller.
The Raiders, 23-1, are the sixth seed for districts on Saturday.