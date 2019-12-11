MEAD -- Emily Hebenstreit scored 10 points and Abby Miller added nine to power Mead to a 52-17 win over Cornerstone Christian Academy on Tuesday.
"We did a lot of good things during this game, but even in a win we can find plenty of things to improve on," Mead coach Lyle Havelka said.
Emily Quinn had eight points, three rebounds and two assists. Miller also had five rebounds and two assists.
Mead led 18-6 after one quarter and 35-6 at halftime.
The Raiders play Friday night at Palmyra.