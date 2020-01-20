ARLINGTON — Logan View had nine wrestlers place in the top three Saturday on its way to the championship of the Arlington Invitational.
The Raiders won the team title with 177 points while the Eagles were second with 162.5. Milford was third at 161.5 while Fremont Bergan was seventh with 105.
Logan Booth won the lone individual title for the Raiders at 195. He went 3-0 in contested matches, including a 10-2 major decision over Quran Cook of Yutan in the finals.
Luis Hernandez (113), Dru Mueller (120), Hunter McNulty, Baylor Kaup (145), Andrew Cone (220) and Alex Miller (285) had runner-up finishes for the Raiders. Roberto Valdivia (152) and Ty Miller (160) placed third in their respective divisions.
The Eagles won four individual championships.
Hunter Gilmore went 4-0 at 132. He pinned McNulty in 3:07 of the championship match. At 160, Josh Miller went 3-0 in contested matches, including a pin of Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Clatonia in 3:36 of the title match.
Kobe Wilkins (182) and Remington Gay (285) also captured first place. Wilkins pinned Ethan Villwok of Bergan in 3:04 of their championship match at 182 while Gay set a school record for consecutive pins. He ended the day by beating Miller in 1:41 of the 285 final. His record stands at 21. The previous record was 19 set by Cory Stork.
The Eagles also got a runner-up finish from Trevor Cooley at 126. Travis Warner (195) was third while Alex Luttig (152) was fourth.
Peyton Cone led the Knights by winning the championship at 220. He recorded three-straight pins — 1:20 over John Hyde of Wilber-Clatonia, 2:00 over Hazikiah Williams of Boys Town and 5:00 over Lorenzo Temple of Milford. Cone ended the day with a 6-2 decision over Andrew Cone of the Raiders.
Koa McIntyre (170) joined Villwok in finishing second. The sophomore won two matches by pins and one by major decision before losing 12-1 to Caden Egr of Yutan in the championship. Villwok, a senior, won two matches by pins before losing to Wilkins.
Tyler Allen (113), Cal Janke (132) and Eli Simonson were fourth in their respective weight classes.
North Bend finished 10th with 41 points.
Ethan Mullally of the Tigers placed second at 152. He won three-straight matches by pins before losing an 8-2 decision to Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond Central in the final.
Demarius Bosveld of the Tigers finished fourth at 195.
Arlington Invitational
TEAM SCORING — Logan View 177, Arlington 162.5, Milford 161.5, Raymond Central 128, Yutan 128, Wilber-Clatonia 120, Archbishop Bergan 105, Bishop Neumann 77, Boys Town 65, North Bend Central 41.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106 — Ohnoutka, Neumann, pinned Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:15. 113 — Schluckebier, Milford, pinned Hernandez, Logan View, 2:43. 120 — Albrecht, Raymond Central, dec. Mueller, Logan View, 7-1. 126 — Zegers, Milford, dec. Cooley, Arlington, 12-8. 132 — Gilmore, Arlington, pinned McNulty, Logan View, 3:07. 138 — Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Henkel, Yutan, 3:08. 145 — Scdoris, Milford, tech falls over Kaup, Logan View, 19-1. 152 — Kreikemier, Raymond Central, dec. Mullaly, North Bend Central, 8-2. 160 — Miller, Arlington, pinned Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:36. 170 — Egr, Yutan, major dec. McIntyre, Bergan, 12-1. 182 — Wilkins, Arlington, pinned Villwok, Bergan, 3:04. 195 — Booth, Logan View, major dec. Cook, Yutan, 10-2. 220 — Cone, Bergan, dec. Cone, Logan View, 6-2. 285 — Gay, Arlington, pinned Miller, Logan View, 1:41.