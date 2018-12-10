NORTH BEND — Logan View captured runner-up honors Saturday at the North Bend Wrestling Invitational.
The Raiders finished with 216 points — just 10 behind champion David City Aquinas. Arlington was third with 193.5. The host school finished 10th with 37.
Martin Valencia led the Raiders by earning the championship at 126. He pinned Ben Shonka of David City Aquinas in 3:27 of the finals.
Dru Muller (113), Hunter McNulty (132), Ty Miller (152), Brady Hull (170) and Logan Booth (182) were second-place finishers for the Raiders. Luis Jimenez-Hernandez (120), Beau Kaup (138) and Roberto Valdivia (145) were third. Andrew Cone placed fourth at 220.
Hunter Gilmore of Arlington captured the championship at 120. He beat Koby Ellis of Winside 1-0 in the championship match. Talon Mues (138) and Josh Miller (145) of the Eagles also earned titles.
Mues stayed undefeated and pinned Creighton Redler of Aquinas in 2:31 of the finals. Miller pinned Levi Dorsey of Johnson County Central in 2:52 of the title match.
Remington Gay of the Eagles was second at 195. Teammate Gustavo Duarte placed second at 220. Trevor Cooley (113) and Alex Luttig (160) were third while Kobe Wilkins was fourth at 170.
Zach Borer was the lone champion for North Bend. He recorded a 9-0 major decision over Hull in the 170 title match.
Tanner Kiefer of Cedar Bluffs went 2-2 at 220 pounds. He won both of his matches by pins.
North Bend Invite
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 226, Logan View 213, Arlington 193½, Pierce 165.5, Johnson CC 127.5, Tri County 100.5, Winside 86, Louisville 72, Lincoln Christian 39.5 North Bend Central 37, Wisner-Pilger 35, Winnebago 34, Freeman 11, Cedar Bluffs 6.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106 — Reyes, Johnson CC, pinned Bolling, Pierce, 5:59. 113 — Zitez, Aquinas, dec. Mueller, Logan View, 6-0. 120 — Gilmore, Arlington, dec. Ellis, Winside, 1-0. 126 — Valencia, Logan View, pinned Shonka, Aquinas, 3:27. 132 — Schrad, Aquinas, dec. McNulty, Logan View, 4-2. 138 — Mues, Arlington, pinned Redler, Aquinas, 2:31. 145 — Eller, Aquinas, dec. Miller, Logan View, 4-3. 160 —Jones, Louisville, dec. Tinker, Pierce, 8-7. 170 — Borer, North Bend Central, won by maj. dec. over Hull, Logan View, 9-0. 182 — Reimers, Aquinas, pinned Booth, Logan View, 4:36. 195 — Fuchs, Pierce, dec. Gay, Arlington, 6-1. 220 — Bailey, Johnson CC pinned Duarte, Arlington, 1:14. 285 — Schramm, Aquinas, pinned Gilpin, Winnebago, 4:37.