Raiders finish fourth in dual championships

KEARNEY--Logan View finished fourth in the Class C NSAA Dual Wrestling Championships Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The Raiders opened with a 39-33 win over Amherst in the opening dual but then dropped a 42-27 dual to eventual champion David City Aquinas in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Logan View lost 42-27 to David City High School.
In the dual win over Amherst, the Raiders got wins from Jacob McGee (106 pounds), Ryder Keenan (113), Dru Mueller (120), Hunter McNulty (145), Roberto Valdivia (152), Ty Miller (160) and Alex Miller (285). All won their matches by pin except for Keenan who won a hard-fought 3-1 decision in sudden victory.
Martin Valencia (132), McNulty, Logan Booth (195), Andrew Cone (220), Alex Miller and McGee all won their matches in the loss to Aquinas. Valencia, Cone and McGee won by fall. McNulty and Booth won by decision while Miller won 5-3 in sudden victory.
In the third-place match, Logan View won six matches. Mueller, Valencia, Valdivia won by fall. McNulty finished undefeated in the tournament with a 10-4 decision wrestling at 138 pounds. Ty Miller and Cone also won by decision.
Aquinas defeated Valentine 39-31 in the championship dual. Amherst defeated Conestoga 48-30 to earn fifth.
Millard South won the Class A title while Hastings claimed the Class B title and Plainview earned the Class D title.
Wrestling
STATE DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
In Kearney
CLASS A
Quarterfinals: Millard South def. Columbus, 51-21; Norfolk def. Omaha Burke, 45-30, Lincoln East def. Millard North, 50-21; Grand Island def. Kearney, 41-28.
Semifinals: Millard South def. Norfolk, 60-10; Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 46-30.
Cons. Semifinals: Columbus def. Omaha Burke, 40-30; Kearney def. Millard North, 53-21.
1st: Millard South def. Lincoln East, 49-18.
3rd: Grand Island def. Norfolk, 45-29.
5th: Columbus def. Kearney 36-30.
CLASS B
Quarterfinals: Hastings def. Minden, 61-18; Bennington def. Central City, 55-18; Pierce def. Blair, 36-35; Gering def. Adams Central, 34-33.
Semifinals: Hastings def. Bennington, 41-28; Pierce def. Gering, 42-33.
Cons. Semifinals: Central City def. Minden, 51-30; Blair def. Adams Central, 40-22.
1st: Hastings def. Pierce, 54-24.
3rd: Bennington def. Gering, 41-36.
5th: Central City def. Blair, 39-30.
CLASS C
Quarterfinals: Aquinas def. Raymond Central, 62-9; Logan View def. Amherst, 39-33; David City def. Conestoga, 52-24; Valentine def. Battle Creek, 52-27.
Semifinals: Aquinas def. Logan View, 42-27; Valentine def. David City, 36-35.
Cons. Semifinals: Amherst def. Raymond Central, 49-24; Conestoga def. Battle Creek, 45-33.
1st: Aquinas def. Valentine, 39-31.
3rd: David City def. Logan View, 42-27.
5th: Amherst def. Conestoga, 48-30.
CLASS D
Quarterfinals: Plainview def. Winside, 76-4; Mullen def. Pender, 49-27; Burwell def. Elkhorn Valley, 54-27, Neligh-Oakdale def. Maxwell, 40-39.
Semifinals: Plainview def. Mullen, 50-14; Burwell def. Neligh-Oakdale, 43-33.
Cons. Semifinals: Winside def. Pender 40-24; Maxwell def. Elkhorn Valley, 54-30.
1st: Plainview def. Burwell, 54-21.
3rd: Neligh-Oakdale def. Mullen, 42-39.
5th: Maxwell def. Winside, 54-30.
Undefeated wrestlers (3-0, All classes): 106--Bongers, David City; Lauridsen, Bennington; 113--Kavan, Aquinas; Chavez, Gering; Schindler, David City; Coyle, Millard South; Heelan, Kearney; 120--Vandenburg, Aquinas; Ruff, Gering; Marshall, Mullen; Adams, Millard South; Phillips, Burwell; 126--Nagle, Gering; Frahm, Plainview; Shileds, Amherst; Kunz, Central City; Weidner, Hastings; Gholson, Maxwell; 132--Escalante, Winside; Karls, Blair, Knopick, Millard South; Brown, Hastings; 138--Krolikowski, Valentine; Frost, Blair; Antoniak, Millard South; Smith, Kearney; 145--McGinley, Valentine; Taylor, Millard South; Puck, Bennington; 152--Eller, Aquinas; Dragon, Conestoga; Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale; Robertson, Millard South; McBride, Kearney; 160--Olson, Valentine; Smith, Millard South; Moore, Central City; Ostrom, Burwell; 170--Vodicka, David City; Miller, Norfolk; Gallaway, Amherst; 182--Hanson, Blair; Kessler, Mullen; Papge, Hastings; Larsen, Blair; Stubbs, Maxwell; 220--Trumble, Millard South; Potts, Amherst; Rodriguez, Grand Island; Kuehler, Pierce; 285--Ingwersen, David City; Soukup, Blair; Hoy, Millard South; Isele, Grand Island; Callejas, Hastings.