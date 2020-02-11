Raiders finish fourth in dual championships

KEARNEY--Logan View finished fourth in the Class C NSAA Dual Wrestling Championships Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

The Raiders opened with a 39-33 win over Amherst in the opening dual but then dropped a 42-27 dual to eventual champion David City Aquinas in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Logan View lost 42-27 to David City High School.

In the dual win over Amherst, the Raiders got wins from Jacob McGee (106 pounds), Ryder Keenan (113), Dru Mueller (120), Hunter McNulty (145), Roberto Valdivia (152), Ty Miller (160) and Alex Miller (285). All won their matches by pin except for Keenan who won a hard-fought 3-1 decision in sudden victory.

Martin Valencia (132), McNulty, Logan Booth (195), Andrew Cone (220), Alex Miller and McGee all won their matches in the loss to Aquinas. Valencia, Cone and McGee won by fall. McNulty and Booth won by decision while Miller won 5-3 in sudden victory.

In the third-place match, Logan View won six matches. Mueller, Valencia, Valdivia won by fall. McNulty finished undefeated in the tournament with a 10-4 decision wrestling at 138 pounds. Ty Miller and Cone also won by decision.

Aquinas defeated Valentine 39-31 in the championship dual. Amherst defeated Conestoga 48-30 to earn fifth.