FREEMAN -- Mead opened its volleyball season recently with a 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 win over Freeman.
Abby Miller, Becca Halbmaier and Brianna Lemke had 10 kills apiece for the Raiders. Emily Quinn finished with 33 set assists, 17 digs and two ace serves.
Delaney Patocka had seven kills and 22 digs. Lemke added 14 digs while Miller had 13.
"This was a big goal for us as we haven't been able to beat Freeman since 2013," Mead coach Keshia Havelka said."The girls were happy to check that off of their to-do list."