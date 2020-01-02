MEAD — Mead didn’t experience one of its better offensive games against Osceola, but the Raiders found a way to win.
Emily Hebenstreit scored 17 points and Jaden Felty added 10 points to lift the Raiders to a 39-25 victory over the Bulldogs. It was the third-straight win for Mead, who improves to 5-2. Osceola falls to 1-7.
“It is always nice to pull out a win when you only shoot 23 percent from the field,” Mead coach Lyle Havelka said. “It is nice to see that we are definitely learning how to win these ugly games when we don’t play the best.”
The Raiders did get off to a strong start. They scored the first 12 points of the game and led 14-7 entering the second period.
“Our defense really stepped up in the second quarter as we only allowed Osceola three points,” Havelka said.
The stingy defense helped the Raiders to a 20-10 lead at the intermission. They increased the advantage to 30-19 entering the final period.
Mead hadn’t played since defeating East Butler 45-38 on Dec. 21.
“With it being 10 days since our last game, we could definitely tell that we were a little rusty,” Havelka said. “But we were able to do enough good things to gain a lead and maintain it throughout the game.”
Abby Miller added eight points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. Rebecca Halbmaier grabbed 11 rebounds and Riley Langemeier pulled down five. Hebenstreit also had three steals, three rebounds and two assists.
The Raiders will return to action on Tuesday when they host Cedar Bluffs. The Wildcats are 2-5 on the season.