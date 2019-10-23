MEAD — Mead got back on the winning track Tuesday night.
After having its 20-match winning streak snapped by Malcolm last week in the ECNC Tournament, the Raiders downed Raymond Central 25-14, 25-21, 25-14.
“I was really hoping for us to respond well after suffering our first loss the previous week,” Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. “We needed to have a short-term memory so we didn’t drop another match. I was pleased with our mental ability to do that.”
Mead took control by recording five ace serves in the opening set. The Raiders also pounded 12 kills while only committing two hitting errors.
Havelka said the Raiders struggled with their passing in the second set.
“We had a tough time staying in system, which in turn generated more hitting errors,” she said.
Raymond Central closed to within 22-21, but the Mustangs committed three-straight hitting errors that helped the Raiders take the second set.
Bri Lemke delivered 12 kills and hit .423 to lead the Raiders. Delaney Patocka and Rebecca Halbmaier had eight kills apiece. Patocka added a team-best four aces and also contributed 12 digs. She has now surpassed 1,000 digs for her career.
Setter Emily Quinn had 28 assists, 10 digs and a kill. Demmy Patocka finished with 17 digs while Abby Miller had 14.
The Raiders, 21-1, will travel Monday to West Point-Beemer High School for C2-2 subdistrict tournament. Other teams scheduled to compete include: Cedar Bluffs, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman and Yutan.