HOOPER -- A lot of things have changed for the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder football team since last year.
After finishing 5-3 to earn a berth in the Class C-2 state playoffs, the Raiders will feature lots of new faces, face new opponents, and compete in a new class in 2018. The Raiders have also joined forces in a co-op with Scribner-Snyder for football.
Although some of the players, schedule, and class (C-1) are new, head coach Dustin Sealey is still focused on the task at hand: winning football games.
"It really hasn't been that big of change," he said. "I haven't noticed much difference other than having some more guys on the roster."
While the co-op may created growing pains for players and coaches at some schools, Sealey says his guys have taken it in stride.
"A lot of these guys have already played basketball together, and known each other, so its been a really smooth and easy transition," he said. "The guys have been working together all summer in the weightroom so have been able to build some of that camaradie pretty quickly."
The new-look Raiders will still rely on a few familiar faces, especially at running back as returning starter Brady Hull will again look to make a big impact for the offense.
"He's played a lot of football for us over the past few years, and now that he's a senior we'll continue to rely on him with the ball in his hands," Sealey said.
Sealey says he will also rely on Hull to be a leader on and off the field.
"He's a great athlete and even a better person," he said. "He was elected captain when he was a sophomore, so he really has the respect of the other guys."
There are several linemen returning to help create running lanes for Hull and his backfield mates.
Sealey will look to seniors, Lucas Schneck, Nathan Wacker, James Hudson, and Eric French, as well as junior Alex Miller to shore up both his offensive and defensive lines in 2018.
"Lucas (Schneck) is the strongest kid on our team, and is just a great athlete playing up front," he said. "Alex (Miller) is a great technician on both sides of the ball, and just really gets after it at practice."
Sealey says his team will go as far as his veteran line can take them this season.
"You have got to be able to win at the line of scrimmage, and we really think we've got a good strong group that can make that difference for us," he said.
All in all the Raiders return a lot of experience with eight returning starters on offense and nine on defense.
Senior Austin Peters will take over under center and will look to get the ball outside to wide receivers Connor Larson, Ty Miller and Michael Luther.
Although Larson is only a sophomore, Sealey says he has already shown the potential to be a force in the receiving game.
"Connor is just a really good playmaker," he said. "He's super quick and knows how to make plays on the ball. He can really be a special talent and someone other teams will have to take note of as the season goes on."
With the move up a class, to Class C-1, Sealey says he is excited to see how the kids respond to the new challenge.
"They're really just focused on playing good ball and controlling what they can control," he said. "I haven't heard one complaint or worry from them about moving to C-1, they're ready to compete."
LVSS will kick off the season close to home as they head to Heedum Field to take on Fremont Bergan on Aug. 24. The Raiders will host North Bend on Aug. 31.