HOOPER -- The Logan View/Scribner Snyder boys basketball team will have a new look this year after losing eight seniors from last year’s 21-5 squad.
“This will be a brand new team for us this season,” LVSS Head Coach Sean Forbes said.
After finishing with one of the best records in school history a season ago--with a team that featured Fremont Tribune All-Area selections Ben Moxness and Jacob Polk– this year’s Raider squad will look to find their identity throughout the year.
“We are going to look forward to improving throughout the season and hopefully be playing our best at the end of the year,” Forbes said.
This year’s crop of seniors for the Raiders includes forwards Nathan Wacker and Austin Peters and center Clay Kruger. They will be joined by juniors Trystain Roseberry and Wyatt Rebbe.
The Raiders have a big group of sophomores this season, which will be led by Connor Larson who was a key contributor as a freshman a season ago.
“He will have the ball in his hands a lot during the game so he will be the floor leader,” Forbes said. “He is a really good rebounding guard so we will look for him to play great defense, then rebound and push the ball.”
Forbes added that Larson’s experience playing for the Bison-Nebraska Gold 2 summer basketball team has helped prepare him for a bigger role on the floor for LV/S-S this season.
“Connor has really learned to play at a higher level by playing with the Bison,” Forbes said. “He is used to a faster speed of the game which makes him really good when he is back with the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder players.”
According to Larson, along with his AAU experience over the summer—playing with an experienced group of seniors at LVSS was a good learning experience for him.
“It was challenging for me sometimes, but I just took it game by game,” he told the Tribune last summer. “Mistakes happen, but you can’t dwell on them. You just have to keep moving forward.”
Larson will be joined by fellow sophomores Riley Hoetfelker, Garret Kriete, Garrett Palmer, Jayden Korman, Brett Uhing and Jake Hagerbaumer this season.
Forbes says that while losing such an experienced senior class is difficult, it also provides an opportunity for a lot of different players on this year’s team to step up and make an impact.
“There is a lot of opportunity for playing time for whoever steps up and has the best pre-season on our team,” he said. “I look forward to having competition at practice to see how our team comes together.”
The Raiders will get their first test of the season when they host East Husker Conference rival Oakland-Craig at 7:30 Thursday night.