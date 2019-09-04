MEAD -- Mead made quick work of Johnson County Central on Tuesday night.
The Raiders, ranked seventh in Class C-2 by the Omaha World-Herald, downed JCC 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 to improve to 2-0.
"Overall, this was one of the best solid performances I have seen this team put together," Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. "Everything was clicking and we stayed in system throughout the match."
The Raiders jumped to a 15-3 lead in the first set to establish control.
"Your first home match of the year always brings a few nerves," Havelka said. "I was pleased to see us jump out to an early lead thanks to serving runs by Emily Quinn and Brianna Lemke."
Quinn finished with two aces and 28 set assists.
"Our serve receive was extremely solid and allowed Emily to distribute the ball to a variety of hitters," Havelka said.
Abby Miller had 11 kills and hit .380. She added three aces. Rebecca Halbmaier added eight kills.
The Patocka sisters, Delaney and Demmy, led the defense with 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
The Raiders had 10 service aces and just eight errors -- compared to 22 in their season-opening win over Freeman.
Mead will compete Tuesday at the Palmyra triangular.