MEAD — Class C-2’s third-ranked volleyball team stayed undefeated on Tuesday night.
Mead defeated Yutan 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 during the Raiders’ annual Saunders Medical Center Pink Out Match.
“This match always draws a big crowd which can bring nerves and early mistakes,” Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. “I thought we played very efficient in the first set.”
Havelka said it was important that the Raiders took control early.
“The first set we were in system thanks to our serve receive passers which allowed our hitters to be successful,” she said. “Our servers also forced Yutan out of system almost the entire set which limited their offense to only three kills during that time.”
Senior Allison Frye helped the Cheiftains’ serve game improve. She finished with two aces.
“Yutan’s serve started to become an issue for us and they also started to pass better,” Havelka said. “We made a few too many service errors which allowed them to hang around through the first half of the set.”
The Raiders strung together four kills to build a 17-13 lead and they went on to close out the set. Mead carried that momentum into the third set and went up 19-11.
“I think we let our foot off the gas a bit after that,” Havelka said. “They scored five straight and eventually made it 21-19.”
Delaney Patocka, though, delivered a kill and two ace serves to spark the Raiders down the stretch.
Mead hit better than .300 as a team. Brianna Lemke finished with 14 kills and hit .379. Abby Miller had nine kills and hit .450. Patocka and Rebecca Halbmaier had nine kills apiece.
“We have such a balanced offense that we make it difficult for teams to focus in on one person,” Havelka said. “It also provides us with an advantage that if any of our hitters struggle in a match, we have other options to still be successful.”
Emily Quinn had 38 set assists and Miller added six. Demmy Patocka had 21 digs and Delaney Patocka contributed 15 digs and four aces.
Anna Vandenack had 12 kills and two blocks while Haley Bedlan added four kills for the Chieftains. Emma Lloyd and Mya Hays had seven digs each. Heidi Krajicek had 15 set assists.
Mead, 14-0, hosts Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday. Yutan, 10-8, hosts Conestoga that night.