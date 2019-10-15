MEAD -- It was a long night, but worth the wait for the Mead volleyball team during the quarterfinals of the ECNC Tournament on Monday.
The Raiders defeated Palmyra 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18. Mead, the tournament's top seed, improved to 19-0 on the season.
"The match finished just before 11 p.m. and it was an extremely long night," Mead coach Keshia Havelka said. "I was happy our team was able to perform under those circumstances.
Palmyra, seeded ninth, upset eighth-seeded Freeman in five sets during the first match of the night.
"Our focus was to be sure and come out strong in the first set," Havelka said.
Mead broke to a 2-0 set lead, but the Panthers battled in the third game. Palmyra led 23-20 before the Raiders closed to 23-22, but a Mead service error followed by a Panthers' ace moved the match to a fourth set.
"I wasn't the happiest to see us have to play that fourth set, but I was pleased with how we responded," Havelka said.
Abby Miller served nine straight points, including three ace serves, to give Mead a 15-8 advantage. Bri Lemke later went on a six-point serving run, including one ace. Miller's kill closed out the match.
Delaney Patocka had 25 digs to lead four players with 10 or more in that statistical category. Emily Quinn had 15 digs and 36 set assists.
Rebecca Halbmaier hit .353 and had 13 kills, four blocks and nine digs. Patocka contributed 10 kills and three blocks while Miller had 14 digs, two blocks and six aces.
"We finished with 11 blocks as a team which is by far our highest in the season," Havelka said.
In other first-round matches, Auburn defeated Johnson County Central 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 while Louisville downed Yutan 25-19, 25-18, 25-13. Malcolm advanced with a 25-7, 25-6, 25-14 victory over Elmwood-Murdock.
Elmwood-Murdock had advanced with a 25-17, 30-28, 25-16 win over Weeping Water while the Chieftains beat Conestoga 25-11, 25-17, 25-23 in a play-in match.
Mead was scheduled to face fifth-seeded Auburn on Tuesday night in the semifinals, but results weren't available as press time.