HOOPER -- Sean Forbes is frank when discussing what the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys basketball team needs to do in order to be successful in 2019-20.
"We have to work hard at consistency," said Forbes, who is beginning his sixth season with the Raiders. "We have to bring the same effort every night. We're still fairly young with seven juniors, but we need to avoid up and down performances. We let a couple get away from us last year. We have to worry about what we can control and that is giving a consistently high effort every night."
The Raiders return three starters from last season's 15-10 squad, including 6-foot-4 forward Trystain Roseberry. The senior averaged 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds as a junior.
"He can really shoot it," Forbes said. "He has put a ton of time in on his shooting. He is trying to improve his overall court awareness and his rebounding has really improved. He'll be our senior leader and we're expecting big things from him."
Also back to the starting lineup are a pair of juniors -- 5-10 guard Connor Larson and 6-3 guard-forward Riley Hoetfelker.
"Connor is a great athlete and he is our on-the-court leader," Forbes said. "He is just one of those natural leaders that people tend to follow. He does it with his actions. He is also one of our hardest workers and has really improved."
Larson averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 assists per game as a sophomore.
"We put a lot on his shoulders and he handles it well," Forbes said about Larson, who was the team's sixth man as a freshman. He does a lot of stuff for us and we look for him to continue to get better."
Hoetfelker averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 rebounds last winter.
"He is another shooter, but he has kind of expanded his game," Forbes said. "He has physically gotten bigger. At 6-3 he can handle the ball and shoot it. He'll be a factor at the top of our zone because he'll be tough to pass around with his athletic ability. I think his confidence is through the roof with him being our quarterback in football. ... We're excited about those three (Roseberry, Larson and Hoetfelker) along with a bunch of others."
You have free articles remaining.
Forbes believes the Raiders are blessed with good depth.
"We think we can probably play up to 10 or 11 guys without having a big drop-off," Forbes said. "It isn't easy to play that many guys, but I think we'll have a deep bench."
Senior Wyatt Rebbe (5-11) will be in the mix along with five other juniors: Garrett Palmer, a 6-0 guard; Brett Uhing, a 5-10 forward, Jayden Korman, a 6-1 forward, Jake Hagerbaumer, a 6-5 forward and Garrett Kriete, a 6-7 forward.
"Garrett has worked hard in the weightroom and has spent the summer working to get stronger," Forbest said. "Garrett and the rest of the juniors like Brett, Jake, Garrett and Jayden will be huge for us. They've all put a ton of time in and are pretty equal in abilities."
Three sophomores -- 6-4 forward Alex Meyer, 5-10 guard Jacob Purdy and 5-6 guard Kayl Francis -- could also figure into the rotation along with Aaron Fitzke, a 6-0 freshman guard.
With Roseberry, Hoetfelker, Hagerbaumer, Kreite and Meyer all 6-3 or taller, the Raiders won't be lacking height.
"We should be really long in our zone," Forbes said. "If we play hard and do a good job of rebounding, we should be tough to score against. Our MO in the past has been playing good defense. We hope to expand that with our scoring and the number of guys that have put in time with their shooting."
The Raiders will open their season Thursday night at Oakland-Craig. Forbes said the Knights will be one of several quality teams in the East Husker Conference this season.
"I think the East Husker will have some really good teams so we will have to battle every night to be successful and get wins. It should be a really deep conference and we also have a tough non-conference schedule."