WAHOO — It took some of Class C-1’s volleyball elite to knock D-1’s Fremont Bergan from the undefeated ranks on Tuesday night.
Third-ranked Lincoln Lutheran defeated the Lady Knights 25-17, 28-26 before fourth-ranked Wahoo Neumann beat Bergan 25-18, 25-14 in a triangular.
The Lady Knights led 19-11 in the second set against Lutheran, but the Lady Warriors rallied. Marriah Buss sparked the comeback with three kills down the stretch.
“We told them that we couldn’t afford to go to a third set and the team really stepped up,” said Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler, whose team improved to 16-1. “We feel good about our subs and our depth. We felt like we were in good hands with our lineup and it worked out.”
Buss had 16 kills against the Lady Knights and 31 during a 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 win over Neumann — a game that also knocked the Lady Cavaliers from the unbeaten ranks.
Lexie Langley led Bergan with 10 kills against the Lady Warriors. Allie DeGroff added six kills and 12 digs while Haley Kempf finished with four kills and two digs. Lauren Baker added two kills and two digs.
Senior setter Allison Dieckmann had 22 set assists and four digs.
Neumann coach Brandi Sladky said it was crucial for Neumann to rebound after dropping the first match of the night against Lutheran.
“It was really important that we came out and beat Bergan,” said Sladky of the 11-1 Lady Cavaliers. “We talked after the Lutheran (match) and knew we didn’t want to go 0-2 tonight. We were in a spot where we’ve never been this season, coming off a loss. We knew if we bounced back it would say more about our team than some of our bigger wins this season, so we’re happy with our performance.”
Dieckmann had 13 assists and seven digs against Neumann. Langley finished with five kills and eight digs. Kempf and DeGroff had three kills and six digs apiece. Baker and Emma Walz had a kill apiece.
“There C-1 teams were simply just better than us (tonight),” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Lack of communication, positioning and serve receive took their toll on us.”
The losses drop Bergan to 13-2 on the season.
“These things tonight are all correctable,” Wewel said. “We really only put together one good set off of the four we played. Bottom line for us is that it is back to basics.”
Bergan will compete Saturday in the Elkhorn Valley Tournament in Tilden.