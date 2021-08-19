Ready to defend - Fremont boys cross country returns experienced line-up in pursuit of back-to-back titles

The Fremont boys cross country team returns five of its seven runners off last year’s Class A and are eyeing a repeat of lifting the state trophy in Kearney at the end of the season.
“Whether we are defending a state title or striving for one, our thoughts are always the same at the start of the year,” said coach Sean McMahon. “Our goal is to be there on the podium and we like to be in the conversation for it every year. There are no different expectations than we have every year.
“We are fortunate to be in a position to have the talent and work ethic to be in the hunt again.”
The Tigers enter the year ranked No. 1 in the preseason Class A cross country poll.
Four of Fremont’s returners—Carter Water, Nolan Miller, Braden Taylor and Aaron Ladd—all finished inside the top 25 at last year’s state meet. Only Millard West, who is No. 2 in the Class A poll, brings back as many upper echelon runners.
McMahon has seen the dividends of the experience the top group brings to table already early in the season.
“Things that were tough last year aren’t any more,” McMahon said. “Whether it’s the daily pace or the overall mileage, even some of them have picked up extra cross training.”
The early litmus test for the Tigers is the Craig Spilinek Run, which was held on Aug. 7.
Waters was the lone runner under 16 minutes in the 5K, running the third fastest high school time in the 38 year history of the event on a day which McMahon described as “not a nice night to run,” with the temps sitting at 84 degrees and humidity hovering at 80 percent.
Taylor clocked in at 16:03 followed by Nolan Miller in 16:36.
“That’s often where our first or second guy is at,” McMahon said on Miller’s time.
Tyson Baker is the lone Fremont runner coming back to finish outside the top 25 at the state cross country meet, but played a big role in the Tigers Class A runner-up finish during the track season.
“That experience, at that level, is going to pay big dividends even in a 5k, which I don’t want to say isn’t one of his strong suits because he has great aerobic ability, but obviously his 400m and 800m speed and tactics are beyond a strength,” McMahon said.
Fremont also welcomes a newcomer to its ranks that Tiger cross country fans will recognize in Juan Gonzalez, younger brother of Jose Gonzalez, who finished third at state in 2018.
“Juan is not living in anybody’s shadows, he is his own man,” McMahon said.
At the Spilinek Run, Gonzalez clocked in at 17:10, matching the Fremont freshman record.