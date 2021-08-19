Ready to defend - Fremont boys cross country returns experienced line-up in pursuit of back-to-back titles

The Fremont boys cross country team returns five of its seven runners off last year’s Class A and are eyeing a repeat of lifting the state trophy in Kearney at the end of the season.

“Whether we are defending a state title or striving for one, our thoughts are always the same at the start of the year,” said coach Sean McMahon. “Our goal is to be there on the podium and we like to be in the conversation for it every year. There are no different expectations than we have every year.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to have the talent and work ethic to be in the hunt again.”

The Tigers enter the year ranked No. 1 in the preseason Class A cross country poll.

Four of Fremont’s returners—Carter Water, Nolan Miller, Braden Taylor and Aaron Ladd—all finished inside the top 25 at last year’s state meet. Only Millard West, who is No. 2 in the Class A poll, brings back as many upper echelon runners.

McMahon has seen the dividends of the experience the top group brings to table already early in the season.

“Things that were tough last year aren’t any more,” McMahon said. “Whether it’s the daily pace or the overall mileage, even some of them have picked up extra cross training.”