RECORD BREAKERS - Baker, Waters, Miller, Taylor set new state record in 4x800m

OMAHA - Two weeks ago, Fremont loaded its 4x800m relay at their home meet with the best the Tigers could offer - Tyson Baker, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Braden Taylor. It was part test run, part victory lap for the quartet for seniors.

They put their names down in the meet record book that afternoon with a 7:55.66, becoming the first team in the state to break the 8-minute mark this season.

Good by all stretches of the imagination, but not entirely what the four wanted.

They were still 11 seconds off immortality as the Class A and all-Class record holders in the event.

Two more weeks in the incubator polishing their handoffs and shaving seconds off their 800m times, the quartet was ready to try again for the record Thursday at the George Anderson Invite hosted by Omaha Benson.

“We tried it back at our home meet, didn’t quite get it, not the right conditions, but we knew today was going to be a good day,” said Baker. “That was our intention coming in, to get the record.”

Baker had the honor of setting the tone in the opening relay of the day with a 1:55.8 split.

“Tyson leading off, sub-1:56 all on his own was incredible,” said Fremont long distance coach Sean McMahon.

Baker only knew Fremont had the lead in the race by the time he passed off the baton, left in the dark on the Tigers’ pace.

“I didn’t know what I ran because there wasn’t a clock at the finish,” Baker said. “It didn’t feel like I ran too well, so I was down a little bit, but then I heard coach McMahon screaming in the back stretch that we are going to get it and that’s when I started getting hyped.”

Waters to Miller -3:11.7.

“It looked like he was running downhill all the way,” McMahon said on Waters' two laps. “That was the momentum turner."

Miller to Taylor - 5:08.3.

Taylor to the finish.

“Nolan and Braden are as steady and reliable and in command of their 800m’s as any guys I have coached,” McMahon said. “I was confident after we set the tone with the first two, we’d get the last two.”

Seven minutes, 42 seconds, 42 tenths of a second was the final verdict on the team’s combined eight laps.

Nearly two seconds faster than the previous record set 17 years ago.

According to Athletic.net’s record keeping, no one nationally at the high school level this year has gone faster.

Baker, Waters, Miller and Taylor join Becky Beachler (shot put, 1997) as the only other Tigers in the state record book.

“It’s cliche to say that that group deserves it, but they have put in a lot of work, so I am happy for them having that kind of success,” said Fremont coach Dave Sellon.

The boys 4x800m win helped the Tigers finish third in the team standings with 98 points behind winner Creighton Prep with 110 and runner-up Kearney with 107.

“We used the meet to tune up a little bit, mixed our line-up a bit and let everyone focus on one, maybe two things and got some of our younger guys some top flight experience,” Sellon said.

Fremont’s 4x800m was the biggest record broken at the meet, but it wasn’t the only record to be topped with freshman record getting passed down to a younger brother.

Juan Gonzalez took the freshman 3200m top mark from his older brother Jose Gonzalez, which he set at the same meet in 2016.

“It means the world to me,” Juan said. “He’s basically my idol, I’ve always wanted to be like him and break his records.”

The freshman turned on the jets in the final lap, crossing the finish line in 9:40.91, a couple tenths of a second faster than his older brother’s time.

“He led from start to finish,” McMahon said. “That’s a ninth grader that just led the whole way and it was great to have (Aaron) Ladd on his shoulder keeping the pace with him, but that’s a unique kid to be able to lead the whole time and run a PR and a school record.”

Ladd, who stayed on his teammate’s hip for most of the race, came in second with a 9:49.01 while Junior Garcia made a late push to take third in 10:16.21.

Micah Moore had a full day in the sprints, winning the 200m in 22.40 and coming in third in the 100m in 10.91.

Fremont’s final event win came out in the field events with Drew Sellon setting a new personal best in the pole vault, clearing 15’.

“He’s been working to master the 15’7” poles and the timing at the top of the vault and it’s starting to come together,” Dave Sellon said.

Michael Dalton also placed in the pole vault, clearing 12’6”.

Drew Sellon, along with Taylor, Waters and Baker came back to end the meet with a runner-up finish in the 4x400m, clocking in at 3:28.84.

Fremont’s 4x100m relay crew of Jon LaDay, Da’Varius Bell, Hunter Rich and Elijah Green took fifth in the event with a 45.17.

Fremont had a pair of medalists in both the 800m, the 1600m and the 300m hurdles

In the two lap race, Will Schultz took fifth in 2:04.72 while Caleb Sund was two seconds back in eighth in 2:06.99.

Paulo Torres and Wes Pleskac finished back-to-back in the 1600m with Torres taking second in 4:41.87 and Pleskac third in 4:43.15.

Ashton Sagehorn led the Tigers in the 300m hurdles, finishing fourth with a time of 41.97 while Brady Walter took seventh in 43.19. Walter also placed in the 110m hurdles, claiming third in 15.38.

Fremont’s two other field event medalists came from a fifth place finish by Tyler Suer in the shot put with a throw of 47’3” and a seventh place finish by LaDay in the high jump, clearing 5’8”.

Fremont will compete for a conference title next week, traveling to Norfolk for the HAC Track Championships starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

