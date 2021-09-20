Records fall for Fremont at Heartland Classic

The Fremont boys cross country team finished third at the 2021 Heartland Classic in Pella, Iowa on Saturday.

“In the six years we have run this meet on Central Iowa’s course in Pella, I would say today was our best ever performance, said Fremont coach Sean McMahon. “That being said, we have a number of places we need to and will improve on in the upcoming five weeks to state.”

The Tigers finished with 117 team points, trailing only champion Millard West, 65 team points, and Sioux City North, 98 team points.

“Millard West and Sioux City North really got out well in the first kilometer and set the tone for the whole field, McMahon said. “There was a pack of 20 guys at the front who all went through the mile at 4:58-5:02, with 10 coming from those two teams.”

Braden Taylor was the top finisher for Fremont, clocking in at 15:59.2, fast enough for 11th place.

He is just the third Fremont runner to clock a sub-16 time at the event and the first to do so on Pella course, setting the program course record The other two sub-16 times came on the Iowa State cross country course.