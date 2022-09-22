Reeson picks up lone win against Westside

Fremont's Bryce Reeson spoiled Westside's hopes for a senior night sweep against the Tigers in Fremont's 8-1 loss to the Warriors Thursday.

Reeson battled to an extra point win 9-8 (7-4) at No. 5 singles.

"He competed really hard for us," said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said.

The second closest match of the day was at No. 3 doubles as Cameron Indra and Grant Rump, playing together for the first time as a double group, battled to an 8-4 loss.

"It was fun to see them play together there," Bigsby said.

Indra and Rump both lost their individual matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively.

Indra lost 8-3 while Rump was swept 8-0.

At No. 2 doubles, Brandon Gallo and Reeson dropped an 8-2 match.

"We saw some good things but there is still some work to do," Bigsby said. "They've lost their mojo a bit, but it's a long season with its ups and downs."

Gallo was shutout in his No. 4 singles match, 8-0.

Fremont's No. 1 doubles team of Jacob Broeker and Gage Ritthaler fell 8-0.

Broeker was beaten in his No. 3 singles match 8-1.

Peyton Harman got the call up from the JV for Fremont to fill the No. 6 singles spot, losing 8-3.

Fremont is back in action Monday, hosting a triangular with Bellevue West and Norfolk. Matches begin at 3 p.m.