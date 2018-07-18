The First State Bank Reserves extended their winning streak to 10 games recently.
On Sunday, the Reserves defeated Omaha South 6-1 in wrap up the regular season.
Brady Benson threw a complete game to pick up the victory. Connor Richmond, Jack Cooper and Nate Taylor led the FSB offensive attack.
The win improves First State to 25-4.
On Saturday, the Reserves swept a doubleheader from Lincoln Pius, 5-4 and 10-6.
Carter Sintek got the win in relief of Dawson Glause in the opener. Glause, Camden McKenzie and Connor Richmond were offensive leaders.
In the second game, Shane Miller earned the victory on the mound. Brenton Pitt and Hunter Mueller also pitched for the Reserves.
Taylor, Cooper and Shea Gossett were hitting leaders.
The Reserves have secured the No. 2 seed for the state tournament and have a first-round bye at the Omaha Central site. They will play the winner of Pius against Bennington at 10 Saturday morning.
The tournament features a split bracket with Waverly serving as the other site. Bellevue West is the top seed.