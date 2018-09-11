The Fremont High School Reserve softball team finished third recently at the Lincoln North Star Tournament.
The Tigers opened with a 6-0 win over Lincoln Southwest. Emma Hansen had a RBI single while Makenzie Kinning had a run-scoring triple.
Hadeley Dowty struck out four while earning the win.
Fremont then suffered an 11-8 loss to North Star.
Dowty, Adisyn Mendlik and Tania Gleason had singles for the Tigers. Dowty had a double while Hanson contributed a triple.
Ashlynn Tucker and Hailey Newill shared the pitching duties.
The Tigers blasted Lincoln Southeast 17-3 in the third-place game. Shalome Worthy hit a solo home run and a triple for the Tigers. Emma Sorensen had a triple while Dowty and Breena Walkenhorst had a double each. Gleason added a pair of singles.