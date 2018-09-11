Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fremont High School Reserve softball team finished third recently at the Lincoln North Star Tournament.

The Tigers opened with a 6-0 win over Lincoln Southwest. Emma Hansen had a RBI single while Makenzie Kinning had a run-scoring triple.

Hadeley Dowty struck out four while earning the win.

Fremont then suffered an 11-8 loss to North Star.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dowty, Adisyn Mendlik and Tania Gleason had singles for the Tigers. Dowty had a double while Hanson contributed a triple.

Ashlynn Tucker and Hailey Newill shared the pitching duties.

The Tigers blasted Lincoln Southeast 17-3 in the third-place game. Shalome Worthy hit a solo home run and a triple for the Tigers. Emma Sorensen had a triple while Dowty and Breena Walkenhorst had a double each. Gleason added a pair of singles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Load comments