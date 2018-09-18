Fremont High School improved to 7-5 in reserve softball by defeating Columbus 18-6 on Monday night.
Fremont scored seven runs in the bottom of the first on the strength of singles by Emma Sorensen, Shalome Worthy, Hadeley Dowty and Mackenzie Kinning.
Sorensen and Sydney Hurst had triples while Worthy, Emma Hanson and Kinning had singles in the second to make it 9-2.
Hanson added a double in the third while Hailey Newill, Hurst and Kinning added hits.
Dowty and Newill shared the pitching duties.
"The girls did exactly what I asked of them tonight," Fremont coach Lisa Stork said. "We were aggressive at the plate and on the bases. We put up a solid defense."