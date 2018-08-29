Elkhorn downed Fremont High School 8-6 and 10-8 in a reserve softball doubleheader Tuesday night.
In the opener, Emma Sorensen hit an inside-the-park home run and Hadeley Dowty had a double for FHS. Tania Gleason, Sydney Hurst Shalome Worthy, Samantha Pruss and Adisyn Mendlik all had singles.
In the second game, Dowty had a double while Worthy, Ashlynn Tucker and Jaiden Rensch had RBI singles. Emma Hanson drove in a run with a triple in the fourth before scoring the Tigers' final run of the night.
Rensch, Breena Walkenhorst, Tucker, and Dowty pitched for the Tigers, 1-3.
"Our offensive game was very impressive tonight," Fremont coach Lisa Stork said. "Everybody hit the ball, but the Antlers just answered back. Even though we lost both games, I saw a lot of great things from my girls. They did what I asked them to and they never gave up."