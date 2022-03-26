Retain and reclaim is the name of the game for the Fremont track teams

LINCOLN—The goal for the Fremont track teams is retain and reclaim as both Tiger squads have eyes on being the top teams in Class A by the end of May.

For the girls, the 2022 season marks a chance to defend the program’s first-ever state title. The boys, coming off a runner-up finish, are looking to move up one spot at the final meet of the year.

“We are senior heavy with a class that has a lot of state experience,” said Fremont boys coach Dave Sellon. “They are very, very motivated.”

The boys return all but one point scoring member from last year’s state runner-up squad with an additional year of training under their belts.

“It’s made the motivation and goal-setting easier on us,” Sellon said. “The daily approach to the workouts is at a very high level and it’s coming from the guys, which is cool to have.”

The core for the Tigers will be their middle distance juggernaut of Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker, Nolan Miller and Carter Waters, all returning state medalists with the group’s newest addition freshman Juan Gonzales, who broke out during the fall cross country season, slated to also help bolster the group’s depth.

“We’ve had some phenomenal middle distance and long distance teams over the years, but the depth of the quality this year is as good as we’ve ever had,” Sellon said.

Baker finished fourth in the 400m and fifth in the 800m as a junior while Taylor was third in the 800m and fourth in the 1600m. Waters took sixth in the 3200m and seventh in the 1600m.

Baker, Miller and Taylor will need to find a replacement for Owen Wagner off of last year’s state championship 4x800m.

“There are going to be some choices we’ll have to make as we move through the season, but it’s a nice luxury to have so much firepower to be able to mix-and-match week-to-week,” Sellon said.

The Tigers other state qualifying relay team in the 4x400m returns all four members in Baker, Taylor, Micah Moore and Drew Sellon.

Sellon also has a chance to make a splash in the pole vault after medaling in the event a year ago.

“The question is how can we progress with the technical side of things,” said Dave Sellon. “His ability level is high with how fast he is on the runway, but his training age isn’t quite where it needs to be. It’ll just be how fast he can master technique.”

Fremont also has both of its state qualifying hurdlers back in Brady Walter and Ashton Sagehorn.

The Fremont girls return the lion’s share of the team that brought the girl’s track program its first state title.

“We have a lot of seniors back that we relied upon last year and it’s a class that’s very talented, but we are going to have to earn everything we get,” said Fremont coach TJ Roffers. “We go from being the hunter to the hunted, so we are going to keep working to get better every single day.”

The Tigers return all but two state medalists from last spring—Shelby Bracker and Mara Hemmer.

“The seniors have set the tone for things and the expectation,” Roffers said.

The headliner for Fremont’s repeat efforts is senior Elli Dahl. The Nebraska Gatorade Girls Cross Country runner of the year will have a chance to defend both her 1600m and 3200m titles and has already turned in a sub-five minute mile in the Tiger’s opening meet of the year.

The middle and long distances will once again be a strong point for the Tigers with Taylor McCabe and Lucy Dillon, who both medaled in the 800m and helped the 4x800m to a state title back.

Maris Dahl returns looking to better her placements in the 1600m and 3200m

Senior Tania Gleason, a Nebraska-Omaha track commit, champions the sprinters after a qualifying for state in the 100m and the 200m—taking home a medal in the longer distance—and also anchoring a returning state medalist 4x100m group alongside Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause and Emmalee Sheppard.

“She started as mostly a 100m runner and has progressed nicely into the 200m and this year we’ll stretch her into the 400m,” said Roffers. “She is a very versatile sprinter for us that cover multiple distances and be good at it.”

In the field, Fremont will two of the top contenders in the shot put and the pole vault with Mackenzie Kinning and Hailey Newill back in action.

Kinning is coming off a third place finish in a state meet that featured all three Fremont throwers make it to state. Mia Knigge took home eighth from Omaha while Ellah Hofer finished 20th.

“They have high expectations for themselves and they are going to be a big part of our success,” Roffers said.

Newill was a state runner-up in the pole vault, clearing 11’

